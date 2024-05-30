The top Premier League clubs are used to winning major trophies on the regular, but it’s been several decades since some top-flight clubs last got their hands on some silverware.

We’ve taken a closer look at each Premier League club and have found the last time that they each won a major trophy. For the purposes of this article, the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup or any European silverware have been counted as a major trophy.

Using that definition, the current Premier League clubs who have never won a major trophy are Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

We’ve then ranked the remaining 15 clubs in order of when they last won a major honour.

Manchester United – FA Cup (2024)

It’s been a turbulent decade for the Red Devils, but after winning the FA Cup, they are the most recent English side to lift a major trophy.

It remains to be seen whether or not the FA Cup has saved Erik ten Hag’s job, but the triumph against Manchester City will certainty live long in the memory of United fans.

“The team is progressing, and we are winning trophies,” Ten Hag told reporters after the game. “Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals is not bad, but we have to keep going. I’m not satisfied with it.”

Manchester City – Premier League (2024)

Pep Guardiola’s side have been an unstoppable force in the Premier League of late, having now won six of the last seven league titles.

“None of us will get the chance to win four in a row again, it is impossible,” said Guardiola. “It won’t happen again in our life. We have to live it, we have to enjoy it.”

Liverpool – League Cup (2024)

Jurgen Klopp described the EFL Cup as the “most special trophy” he’s ever won given the context around the final against Chelsea.

Liverpool were without several key players in the final and had to rely upon their youngsters to get the job done. Virgil van Dijk made the difference in extra time and the rest is history.

West Ham – Europa Conference League (2023)

That night in Prague will live long in the memory of every West Ham fan. Jarrod Bowen was the man for the big occasion as he slotted home the winning goal in the 90th minute.

Chelsea – FIFA Club World Cup (2022)

Chelsea are yet to win a major trophy under their new ownership model, with their last piece of silverware coming in February 2022 as they won the FIFA Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel was the man in charge at the time as his side beat Palmeiras in extra time to claim the prize.

Leicester City – FA Cup (2021)

The Foxes have won the Community Shield since this point, but for the purposes of this article, we’ve not counted that as a major trophy.

That means their last major triumph was in 2021 when Brendan Rodgers’ side lifted the FA Cup, beating Chelsea in the final thanks to a Youri Tielemans strike.

Arsenal – FA Cup (2020)

Mikel Arteta got his hands on the FA Cup during his debut season at the Emirates, but he’s not won a major trophy since.

He’s picked up a couple of Community Shields along the way, but Arsenal will have their eyes on the biggest prizes available. With the Gunners consistently improving under Arteta, surely their next major honour is only around the corner.

Tottenham – League Cup (2008)

They’ve come agonising close to winning silverware since, but their last major trophy remains the League Cup that Juande Ramos’ side lifted in 2008.

Aston Villa – League Cup (1996)

It’s been nearly 30 years since Aston Villa last lifted a major trophy. Back in 1995–96, the club lifted the League Cup after brushing aside Leeds United in the final.

With Unai Emery now at the helm, there’s every chance that they get their hands on some silverware in the coming years.

Everton – FA Cup (1995)

Paul Rideout scored the decisive goal as Everton got the better of Manchester United in the 1994-95 FA Cup final. The Toffees haven’t had much to shout about since, other than a Community Shield they won in 1996.

Nottingham Forest – League Cup (1990)

A two-time winner of the European Cup, Nottingham Forest are a club which is steeped in history. However, having spent a large bulk of their recent history in the Championship, their trophy cabinet hasn’t had any new additions of late.

They last won a major trophy in 1990 when they came out on top in the League Cup, beating Oldham Athletic in the final.

Ipswich Town – UEFA Cup (1981)

The Tractor Boys last lifted silverware in the early eighties as Bobby Robson’s side won the UEFA Cup – now known as the Europa League.

They managed to get the better of AZ Alkmaar in a two-legged final, beating the Dutch side 5-4 on aggregate.

Wolves – League Cup (1980)

Wolves have been crowned champions of England on three separate occasions, but their last major trophy came in 1980 when they lifted the League Cup.

They have since won the Football League Trophy and Championship on numerous occasions, but we aren’t counting those as major honours.

Southampton – FA Cup (1976)

Southampton recently lifted the Championship playoffs trophy at Wembley, but aren’t counting that as a major honour. Instead, their last major trophy came back in 1976 as they lifted the FA Cup.

Newcastle – FA Cup (1955)

It does seem a bit mental that a club the size of Newcastle hasn’t won any silverware since the mid-fifties. They came close to ending their trophy drought last year, but lost the League Cup final to Manchester United.

Given the ambition of the club nowadays, it’s surely only a matter of time before they win their next major trophy.