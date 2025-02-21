How Liverpool & Arsenal’s Champions League draw affects the Premier League title run-in

Liverpool and Arsenal have learned their opponents in the upcoming Champions League knockout stages – and they could have a major bearing on the Premier League title tussle.

PSG await Liverpool in the next knockout round, while Arsenal have been drawn against Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven.

Both clubs have also learned their fate when it comes to their route to the final, and they could face one another in the semi-finals should they make it that far.

That means that Arsenal and Liverpool could face off three times in 12 days in early May.

Arne Slot’s Reds remain in the driving seat in the Premier League title race, but their recent wobbles will give Arsenal hope that they can be reined in.

The table-toppers haven’t looked quite at their best in recent draws against Everton and Aston Villa, with the intensity of the fixture schedule a potential factor.

Things do let up a bit for Liverpool after next week, with a quirk of the calendar giving them just one relatively routine league outing in the entire month of March.

But they also have the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United and a double-header against PSG to contend with.

PSG are the only side that remain unbeaten in Europe’s five major leagues and are now in exceptional form following their slow start to the Champions League campaign.

They beat Ligue 1 rivals Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the play-off round.

It’s a big ask, but should they make it through Liverpool would have a more forgiving quarter-final against Club Brugge or Aston Villa.

They then would face either PSV, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in the semis.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be hoping to stay in the race until their current injury crisis alleviates.

The Gunners have four Premier League matches, including their game in hand over their title rivals, as well as their Round of 16 clash against PSV, before the next international break in March.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus won’t be back until next season, but Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that key men Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have a role to play come the business end of the season. It remains to be seen whether they’ll still be fighting for trophies at that point.

The holders Real Madrid are favourites to win this year’s competition following Kylian Mbappe’s statement hat-trick against Manchester City in the play-off round.

Should they win their Madrid derby Round of 16, they’d await Mikel Arteta’s men in the quarters.

Should Arsenal make it past that, they have a tricky test against high-flying Bournemouth sandwiched between a potential Champions League semi-final against PSG, Liverpool, Club Brugge or Aston Villa.

And only a few days after what could be a gruelling second leg, they travel to Anfield for a potentially season-defining clash with their title rivals.

The likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter are all on the other side of the bracket and can’t face Liverpool or Arsenal until the final, which takes place after the final weekend of the Premier League campaign.

Here’s how the run-ins break down for the two Premier League title contenders:

Liverpool’s run-in

Italics: Premier League / Bold: Champions League

23 February: Manchester City (A)

26 February: Newcastle (H)

4/5 March: Round of 16: PSG (A)

8 March: Southampton (H)

11/12 March: Round of 16: PSG (H)

16 March: Newcastle (Wembley – Carabao Cup Final)

2 April: Everton (H)

5 April: Fulham (A)

8/9 April: Potential Quarter-Final: Club Brugge or Aston Villa (H)

12 April: West Ham (H)

15/16 April: Potential Quarter-Final: Club Brugge or Aston Villa (A)

19 April: Leicester (A)

26 April: Tottenham (H)

29/30 April: Potential Semi-Final: PSV, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid (A)

3 May: Chelsea (A)

6/7 May: Potential Semi-Final: PSV, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid (H)

10 May: Arsenal (H)

18 May: Brighton (A)

25 May: Crystal Palace (H)

Champions League Final: Saturday 31st May 2025, Allianz Arena, Munich

Arsenal’s run-in

Italics: Premier League / Bold: Champions League

22 February: West Ham (H)

26 February: Nottingham Forest (A)

4/5 March: Round of 16: PSV (A)

9 March: Manchester United (A)

11/12 March: Round of 16: PSV (H)

16 March: Chelsea (H)

1 April: Fulham (H)

8/9 April: Potential Quarter-Final: Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid (H)

5 April: Everton (A)

15/16 April: Potential Quarter-Final: Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid (A)

12 April: Brentford (H)

19 April: Ipswich (A)

26 April: Crystal Palace (H)

29/30 April: Potential Semi-Final: PSG, Liverpool, Club Brugge or Aston Villa (H)

3 May: Bournemouth (H)

6/7 May: Potential Semi-Final: PSG, Liverpool, Club Brugge or Aston Villa (A)

10 May: Liverpool (A)

18 May: Newcastle (H)

25 May: Southampton (A)

Champions League Final: Saturday 31st May 2025, Allianz Arena, Munich