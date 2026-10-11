Many saw it as fitting that Liverpool were the first opponents to Manchester City after the Premier League’s guilty verdict on 114 of the 115 charges.

Liverpool are one of the clubs who feel most hard done by City’s misdemeanours – and their fans were ready to demonstrate their displeasure as the Premier League got back underway at Anfield.

Over a backdrop of chants about City being ‘cheats’, Liverpool supporters unveiled a vast array of banners taking aim at their rivals.

There were Oasis references, a nod to titles being reallocated, and a load of £££££££s.

All of your stars…

Oasis and a dig at a crumbling legacy? That should hit them where it hurts.

Taking inspiration from the chorus of Stop Crying Your Heart Out, this one showed that sometimes simpler is better.

Liverpool banner directed at Manchester City. “All of your stars are fading away” 😬 pic.twitter.com/CsjrtNNob5 — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) October 11, 2026

Where did it all go wrong?

Not quite niche enough to be a deep cut, but one for those more familiar with the Oasis catalogue, this one takes inspiration from Where Did It All Go Wrong?, a track from 2000’s Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

🫣 Liverpool fans going through the Oasis albums to get inspiration for their banners today, as Noel Gallagher watches from the stands. Where did it all go wrong? 👀#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/n4VN9vR5lU — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) October 11, 2026

And after all…

There had to be a Wonderwall one in there, didn’t there?

🚨 Liverpool fans screaming ‘cheats’ even during extra time at every pass completed by Manchester City players. pic.twitter.com/c6ot4hiNH6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2026

Gerrard’s medal

City, of course, famously pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2014 after Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea. But Liverpool fans want justice done for their legend if City are stripped of their honours.

GERRARD

Premier League

Winner 2014 pic.twitter.com/gTOgG49axY — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 11, 2026

£(x114)

Attention to detail.

👊 CH£ATS! Yes, we counted. There are 114 £s on that banner 😂 pic.twitter.com/zMOkf48cqs — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 11, 2026

What’s the $tory?

And more Oasis.

Not really here

Four in one here – but it’s the You’re Not Really Here one that catches the eye the most.

City fans have made a habit of singing ‘we’re not really here’ while enjoying their trophy-laden post-takeover years, but Liverpool fans took the chance to fire back.

The Confather

Some of the Liverpool anger was directed at City’s higher-ups, with the fall-out from this case – and who gets held responsible – bound to rumble on.

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