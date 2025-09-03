Premier League clubs splashed an incredible £3billion this summer, breaking records and making for a pretty mental most expensive transfer XI.

It was a clear statement of intent from England’s top flight, proving that they are still at the very top of the global game.

Some would argue the super league already exists when you look at this eye-watering lot. In total, our transfer window XI costs £663.4million.

Here is the most expensive Premier League transfer XI from the most recent transfer window.

GK: James Trafford

It’s not every day a player returns to his boyhood club for a record-breaking fee, but that is exactly what Trafford has done.

The 22-year-old has rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a £31million transfer, making him the most expensive British keeper in history.

The move was only possible because of a buy-back clause in his contract. City triggered it after Newcastle had already agreed a fee with Burnley, ensuring they got their man back.

Trafford was thrown straight into the deep end ahead of Ederson and managed to keep a clean sheet on his debut

His following performances were a little shaky and he’ll now face stiff competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have found their man to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, signing Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5million.

The Dutch international joins a growing contingent of his countrymen at Anfield, having come through the ranks at Man City.

Frimpong played an integral role in Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten season, so there’s no doubt he can thrive under pressure.

He announced himself in style with a Community Shield goal, and his versatility and explosive pace make him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s system.

He will face stiff competition for the starting spot from Conor Bradley. The exciting prospect of that duel at right-back is a huge win for the club.

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

West Ham United have made the French defender’s move permanent for £32.8million. The transfer marks the end of his loan spell and begins a new five-year deal.

The French defender made 27 Premier League appearances last season, with 21 of them coming as a starter.

Despite the regular game time, he was substituted on 10 occasions as a nagging calf injury stalled his progress throughout the campaign.

After a difficult year, he will be looking to put his injury woes behind him and establish himself as a key figure in the heart of West Ham’s defence.

CB: Bafode Diakite

Bournemouth had a huge hole to fill in their defence this summer. They solved it by making Bafode Diakite their second most expensive signing, bringing him in from Lille for £34.6million.

The defender was a key part of a backline in France with a defensive record bettered only by PSG. Over three seasons, he even became the highest-scoring defender in the league with 13 goals.

He had a testing start, struggling in a big loss to Liverpool. But he has since bounced back to play a part in three consecutive clean sheets in the league and EFL Cup.

His physical, no-nonsense style already looks to be a perfect fit for English football.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Liverpool have spent big to sign Kerkez from Bournemouth in a deal worth £40million. His excellent season saw him nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The young defender ranked third among all full-backs for both distance covered and sprints, showing just how much energy he brings to the pitch.

Kerkez will be going toe-to-toe with Andy Robertson for a spot in the team and has a real chance to become a long-term starter at Anfield.

CM: Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal finally landed Martin Zubimendi after a lengthy pursuit. His £51million capture was a huge statement, as they beat out major interest from Real Madrid.

Described as a complete No. 6, the stats back up his reputation. Zubimendi ranked fourth in La Liga for both passes and touches, proving that he’s a master at dictating the tempo.

His national coach hailed his starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory as that of the “second best midfielder in the world.” Could have just said the best, but fair enough.

Mikel Arteta’s challenge will be eliciting the same level of performance from him against the world’s best every week.

CM: Eberechi Eze

The Gunners swooped in to hijack a deal that Tottenham felt they had agreed. It was a club-record sale for Crystal Palace, costing Arsenal £67.5million.

Even Mikel Arteta described the deal as “unexpected.” For a player who was released from the Gunners’ academy at 13, it is a truly remarkable journey.

He leaves Crystal Palace as a legend, with 40 goals and 28 assists in 169 appearances. Eze also led them to their first major trophy in 164 years, scoring the winning goal in last season’s FA Cup final.

Arsenal need their new number 10 to be a game-changer with his flair and unique ability to unlock opposition defences.

CM: Florian Wirtz

Liverpool smashed the British transfer record for Florian Wirtz, paying £116million to beat Man City and Bayern Munich to his signature.

At just 22 years old, Wirtz is already a proven talent. He scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 25 starts last season as his side finished runners-up in the Bundesliga.

He helped Leverkusen to a league and cup double, going undefeated in the league.

The midfielder’s ambition is clear. After signing his five-year deal, Wirtz declared that he wants to “win everything every year.” With his talent, he might just get his wish.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

After a long and drawn-out saga, Man Utd bagged Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in a deal worth up to £71million. He’s an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s new system.

Last season saw him score 20 goals and bag seven assists in the Premier League. He also ranked among the top players in the league for sprints and distance covered.

Mbeumo revealed that “I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.”

The 25-year-old brings a unique combination of pace, finishing, and defensive work rate. United will need all of those traits amid a challenging rebuild.

LW: Alexander Isak

The longest-running transfer saga of the summer finally ended on Deadline Day. Alexander Isak tops the most expensive transfer XI at £125million.

The Swede made it clear he wanted out with his public statements, and Newcastle’s terse 37-word farewell summed up the club’s feelings.

It was a messy end to a relationship that had brought the Magpies their first major trophy in 70 years.

Last season was a true breakout, with the striker bagging 23 Premier League goals, and he even netted the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Now wearing the famous number 9 shirt at Anfield, the talented forward will be expected to justify a record fee and months of hassle.

READ: ‘Doesn’t feel right’ – Carragher & four other pundits unconvinced by Isak’s £125m transfer to Liverpool

ST: Hugo Ekitike

The initial fee for the Frenchman was £69million, meaning Liverpool’s £445million spend gives them five names in the most expensive transfer XI.

The 23-year-old scored 15 goals and took a league-high 117 shots, proving a constant threat in front of the goal.

But while his talent is clear, he is seen as a bit of a raw prospect, underperforming his xG by a notable margin.

Ekitike is amid a redemption arc, as he rebuilt his reputation in Germany after a difficult spell at PSG.

The versatile striker is an ideal fit for a high-pressing system, but Liverpool will be hoping they can help him become more clinical.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League record-breaking signing from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?