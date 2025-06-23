Liverpool have smashed their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Germany international is the first player to sign for the club for a fee north of £100million.

Darwin Nunez aside, when Liverpool splash the cash, they tend to get it right. The likes of Fernando Torres, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are among the Reds’ previous record signings.

But among the big-money superstars there’s still value to be found in the transfer market. To prove that point, we’ve put together a full XI of Premier League bargains who cost less than Liverpool’s record signing.

This whole XI costs £101million in total. That’s £15million less than the fee reported by the BBC and Sky Sports for Wirtz, or about the same if you’re not taking into account add-ons.

GK: Emiliano Martinez (£17million)

He’s probably not quite the best goalkeeper in the world – although we’re not sure Argentina would rather have anyone else when it comes to crunch knockout matches – but Martinez has proven himself exceptional value at Aston Villa.

The World Cup and two-time Copa America winner has been among Villa’s standout players in their remarkable rise under Unai Emery.

His days at Villa Park are reportedly numbered, but you can be sure that they’ll be banking a considerable profit if he does go.

RB: Seamus Coleman (£60,000)

Your archetypal Premier League bargain.

Commentators absolutely love pointing out the fact he cost just £60,000 from Sligo Rovers back in the day.

To be fair, that’s outrageous value for a dedicated pro who’s racked up well over 350 Premier League appearances and on his day was one of the best right-backs in the country.

He’s slowing down now, but David Moyes has suggested the long-serving club captain will sign a new deal to lead Everton into their new stadium.

CB: Nikola Milenkovic (£12million)

Dean Huijsen would’ve been the first name on this teamsheet if we’d put together this bargain XI a few weeks ago, with the fact he’s immediately been snapped up by Real Madrid testament to his quality.

But as back-ups go, fellow summer 2024 signing Milenkovic isn’t a bad one. The 6’5″ Serbian’s arrival from Fiorentina helped transform Nottingham Forest from mediocre bottom-half stragglers to one capable of challenging the big guns for a European spot.

Forest became the first side in Premier League history to double their points tally from one season to the next. That’s some impact.

Honourable mention to Milenkovic’s partner at the back, Murillo, who was signed for a similarly bargainous £15million.

CB: Fabian Schar (£3million)

“I was a bargain, no?! I mean, f*cking hell…!?” the Swiss defender (who is also surely a shoo-in for any handsome Premier League XI) joked with a reporter a while back.

“Seriously, I just play my part. I love this club so much – it means so much to me & I’m thankful we’re getting what we deserve.”

Newcastle have splashed the cash since their takeover, but a few players Eddie Howe inherited have played a major role in the Magpies’ ascent. None more so than Schar.

LB: Andrew Robertson (£8million)

A move to Atletico Madrid is reportedly in the offing. The 2024-25 campaign wasn’t his best and Liverpool have signed an upgrade in Milos Kerkez, but you can’t quibble with Robertson’s legacy at Anfield.

Eight seasons. Three hundred and forty-two appearances. Two Premier League titles. One Champions League (and two more finals). One FA Cup. Two League Cups.

Pound-for-pound one of the greatest signings in Liverpool’s history.

CM: Adam Wharton (£18million)

That Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are said to be among Wharton’s suitors underlines what a sensational signing he’s been for Crystal Palace.

Signed from Championship side Blackburn Rovers for a not-inconsiderable £18million in January 2024, that’s swiftly been made to look chump change. It appears inevitable that he’ll leave Selhurst Park sooner or later, and when he does Palace will surely bank several times over what they originally signed him for.

He might just be the composed, foot-on-the-ball midfielder that England have been crying out for for years.

CM: John McGinn (£2.8million)

“I think some people had the perception I’m just a runner, just a hard-working player,” McGinn told reporters after his match-winning display in the 2019 play-off final.

“I think I am that – but I think I’ve got a lot more to my game. I had to come down here and challenge myself against stronger, faster players to show that I can offer a lot more.

“There are always going to be doubters but hopefully I can show what I can do in the Premier League.”

There’s no questioning he’s done that, and more. Signed from Hibs for a paltry fee, McGinn now has over 200 top-flight appearances under his belt.

FWR: Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8million)

The Cameroonian forward was actually Brentford’s record signing back in their Championship days.

He’s paid that fee back by firing them to the Premier League and keeping them established there, stepping up as the Bees’ main man after the departure of Ivan Toney.

Last season he scored a career-best 20 league goals and only seems to be getting better. It’s expected he’ll leave the club in the coming weeks, with Brentford likely to make a tenfold profit. Some business, that.

CAM: Eberechi Eze (£19.5million)

The most expensive player in this XI, Eze has a pretty strong claim to be the best player in the Premier League outside the top six.

“I have no doubts Ebere will go on to enjoy a fantastic career in the game at the very top level,” QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand said after the playmaker’s 2020 sale to Crystal Palace.

“Allied to his natural talent, Ebere is an incredibly motivated, determined and humble individual and that is why there has been so much interest in him from Premier League sides.”

Suffice to say, Ferdinand knows his stuff. QPR are believed to hold a 20% sell-on clause that could well land them a healthy windfall.

FWL: Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5million)

A step down the football pyramid doesn’t always have to be a step backwards. Some of the Premier League’s wantaway England internationals might do with taking a leaf out of Hudson-Odoi’s book.

The winger’s career had dwindled so much a couple of years back that Chelsea were happy to cash in for just £5million.

Once hyped as the next big thing out of Chelsea’s academy, he’s since proven the talent was always there. A settled home and regular opportunities in a team that plays to his strengths has worked wonders.

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta (£9million)

The third Crystal Palace player in this XI, Mateta has developed into one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League and a hero to FPL managers across the world. Take a bow, Dougie Freedman.

Signed for just £9million from Bundesliga club Mainz, the Frenchman’s 38 Premier League goals – the vast majority of which have been in the last two seasons – have certainly paid that back.

Palace are reportedly in contract renewal negotiations, while Manchester United are weighing up a bid. Watch this space.

