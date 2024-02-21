The Premier League title race between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City is heating up, with all three sides having to navigate some tricky fixtures between now and the end of the season in May.

After years of one or two sides streaking away from the pack, the 2023-24 campaign has been blessed with three excellent sides finding themselves neck and neck as the season enters its final furlong.

The current leaders of the Premier League table are Liverpool, who are arguably blessed with the deepest squad and have the extra motivation to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield is marked with silverware.

The Reds will face Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, before travelling to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby a week later.

But Liverpool look to have a kinder fixture list than either City or Arsenal; Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners still need to face the rest of the Top 7, while Arsenal have trips to Tottenham and Manchester United in their final four matches.

Guardiola’s side are still favourites to win their fourth successive title, despite rarely looking as invincible as they did last season, while Arsenal have hit a prolific run of form and will be desperate to avoid another springtime collapse.

It feels inevitable that all sides will drop points between now and May, especially as they are all still in the FA Cup and European competition. In a season as tight as this one, any defeat could prove fatal to their ambitions.

We’ve added up the current league position of all three side’s remaining league opponents – with Liverpool counting for one point and bottom side Sheffield United counting for 20 – and worked out the average strength of each side’s upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool – 60 points

2/3 – Nottingham Forest (A)

10/3 – Manchester City (H)

17/3 – Everton (A)

31/3 – Brighton (H)

3/4 – Sheffield United (H)

6/4 – Manchester United (A)

13/4 – Crystal Palace (H)

20/4 – Fulham (A)

27/4 – West Ham (A)

4/5 – Tottenham (H)

11/5 – Aston Villa (A)

19/5 – Wolves (H)

Average league position of opponents: 10.3

Manchester City – 56 points

24/2 – Bournemouth (A)

3/3 – Manchester United (H)

10/3 – Liverpool (A)

17/3 – Brighton (A)

31/3 – Arsenal (H)

3/4 – Aston Villa (H)

6/4 – Crystal Palace (A)

13/4 – Luton Town (H)

20/4 – Tottenham (A)

27/4 – Nottingham Forest (A)

4/5 – Wolves (H)

11/5 – Fulham (A)

19/5 – West Ham (H)

Average league position of opponents: 9.2

Arsenal – 55 points

24/2 – Newcastle United (H)

4/3 – Sheffield United (A)

9/3 – Brentford (H)

16/3 – Chelsea (H)

31/3 – Manchester City (A)

2/4 – Luton Town (H)

6/4 – Brighton (A)

13/4 – Aston Villa (H)

20/4 – Wolves (A)

27/4 – Tottenham (A)

4/5 – Bournemouth (H)

11/5 – Manchester United (A)

19/5 – Everton (H)

Average league position of opponents: 10.4

