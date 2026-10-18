Streaks like this almost always end in the title. Unless you are Liverpool.

Manchester City have moved up to seven consecutive Premier League wins but are still some way off the all-time record.

City’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town maintained their 100% record and while that is the third-best start in Premier League history, they are going to have to do that all over again and more if they want to beat their own record.

Here’s the longest win streaks in Premier League history.

12 wins

Manchester United (2000)

Both sides of Manchester have a 12-game winning streak on their records.

United’s came at the start of the century and is the oldest one in the top 10. Sir Alex Ferguson’s team were already top of the table before the run began, but a four-point gap to second became 18 by the end of it.

Their run continued into the new season until they were held to a 1-1 draw with newly promoted Ipswich at Portman Road.

Manchester City (2021/2022)

City’s run, meanwhile, came during the 2021-22 campaign.

It began in November with a 2-0 win over city rivals United and ended in January when Southampton held them to a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

And City had to be that good for they won the Premier League by a single point over Liverpool.

13 wins

Chelsea (2016)

Chelsea’s sole appearance in this list came in the 2016-17 season under Antonio Conte.

Having lost 3-0 away at Arsenal, Conte famously switched to a three-at-the-back system which resulted in a 13-match winning streak, taking them from eighth in the league to top of it.

By the time of their next dropped points, a 2-0 loss away at Spurs in January, Chelsea had a five-point gap at the top of the table.

Manchester City (2024)

City also have a 13-win streak, having done so from April to September 2024.

It started with a run of eight wins to end the season and secure the title and continued into the first four games of the following season.

Back-to-back draws proved to be a warning of what was to come though with City going on to lose four in a row and ending up third in the table come the end of the season.

Teams with 14 wins

Arsenal (2002)

Arsenal are the sole team to put together a 14-match win streak and that began at the end of the 2001/02 season and into the following season.

The Gunners won the title in the 2001-02 campaign and even though they dropped points in a draw at West Ham in August, the performances gave Arsene Wenger the confidence to correctly predict that his team could go invincible, a feat they achieved the following season.

15 wins

Manchester City (2019)

With Liverpool winning 17 games in a row, City needed to be just as good and proceeded to win the final 14 games of the season to pip the Merseyside team to the title by a single point.

Having retained the league, City won the opening game of the following season before drawing against Guardiola’s kryptonite Tottenham.

17 wins

Liverpool (2019)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool sides were efficient winning machines and one of their longest runs came over the end of the 2018-19 season and the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The first season ended with Liverpool missing out on the title by a single point and registering the highest points tally to not win the Premier League.

Having lost the lead due to a draw away at Everton, Liverpool were relentless in their pursuit to go back top and won the final nine games of the season, scoring at least two goals in every one of them.

Unfortunately for them, City were just as perfect and held onto the lead. Liverpool did though win the Champions League, making their winning run in the Premier League all the more impressive.

That form continued into the new year with Liverpool winning the first eight games before a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. But that was a minor slip in what proved to be an incredibly dominant year.

18 wins

Liverpool (2019-2020)

Having put together a run of 17 wins, Liverpool then went 18 in a row in their march to the 2019-20 title. They were already top when the run began but by the time it ended, they were 19 points clear with 10 games to go.

Liverpool went on to win the Premier League with seven matches remaining, the earliest in Premier League history, and had won 35 of their previous 36 matches.

Manchester City (2017)

Having drawn the second game of the season at home to Everton, Guardiola’s dominant City then proceeded to put together a run of 18 games of wins.

And not only did they win but they battered teams too. Liverpool were hit for five as were Crystal Palace. Watford lost 6-0. Stoke lost 7-2.

Their run was eventually stopped with a 0-0 away at Palace but it came in a historic season in which City scored 100 points, the most ever achieved by a Premier League team.

Shame it will likely mean nothing though, as this was the final season of City’s guilty verdicts.

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