French giants Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 because of their poor finances, leaving a host of talented players available for the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool to sign.

Lyon were provisionally demoted back in November and were given until the end of the 2024-25 campaign to improve their financial state.

The club intend to appeal the decision, but we’ve combed through the Lyon squad and picked out seven players that will now be of interest to Premier League clubs.

Malick Fofana

Sought after by Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa, Fofana is one of the most desired wingers in European football this summer.

The 20-year-old Belgium international has been a success story in Lyon colours, scoring 11 goals and producing six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

Champions Liverpool want him to replace Federico Chiesa, while Chelsea wish to sign every winger in world football and Villa want to strengthen on the relatively cheap.

There’s a bargain there for somebody. He is valued at around €30million and wishes to follow his idol Jeremy Doku to England.

Georges Mikautadze

A revelation for Georgia at Euro 2024, Mikautadze is reportedly on Everton’s radar as David Moyes looks to strengthen his forward options.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton were poised to rival Galatasaray and Bayer Leverkusen for Mikautadze last January. The 24-year-old generally plays as a striker but can also play as a left-winger.

There is uncertainty regarding two Everton strikers at the moment, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin soon out of contract next summer while Beto has been heavily linked with a return to Italy.

Corentin Tolisso

Tolisso is surely set to leave this summer now Lyon’s relegation has been confirmed.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been back at Lyon since 2022, having initially left for Bayern Munich.

The midfielder has previously been linked with Brighton and also with a move to Turkey. He won’t be kept on if an offer comes in this summer.

Duje Caleta-Car

Sunderland have received a significant boost in their bid to sign defender Caleta-Car, with the French outfit reportedly ready to cash in on the 28-year-old.

Reports in France have claimed the Black Cats are keeping an eye on the Croatia international, who has one year left on his contract and has been in and out of the first team last season.

Caleta-Car has prior Premier League experience, having featured 13 times for Southampton in the 2022-23 season, and has 33 international caps to his name.

It would show a statement of intent from Sunderland should they sign the well-travelled central defender, whose experience and quality would bring a stable head to Regis Le Bris’ back-line.

READ NEXT: Remembering Miralem Pjanic’s time as Juninho’s heir at Lyon



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to have played in Ligue 1 since 2000?



Lucas Perri

Nottingham Forest are said to have expressed an interest in Lyon goalkeeper Perri.

According to Brazilian publication UOL, Forest have Perri on their radar and, in fluent transfer speak, have ‘sought information’ about the Brazilian stopper.

However, they are not the only club keen on securing his services; AC Milan are also said to have their eye on the 27-year-old as they prepare for the potential departure of Mike Maignan.

Forest have conducted a fair bit of transfer business with Lyon in recent windows, as Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala left the City Ground for the gastronomic capital of France 12 months ago.

Ernest Nuamah

Nuamah was supposed to leave Lyon last summer, mere weeks after joining permanently off the back of an encouraging loan.

He had initially been snapped up from affiliate side Molenbeek for an eyebrow-raising €28.5million, but Lyon swiftly opened talks with Premier League clubs looking to sign him.

They first reached an agreement with Everton before Fulham swooped in and struck a deal on Deadline Day.

Textor was pushing for Nuamah to leave, but he was reportedly so reluctant to do so that he cried during his Fulham medical and then disappeared without a trace, which caused the move to collapse.

After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, the Ghana international has a decision to make over whether to stay with Lyon or seek pastures new. He won’t be short of suitors should he decide to leave.