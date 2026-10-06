Manchester City’s 114 charges has reopened the debate over past title races involving Liverpool and Manchester United, begging us to ask the question: Who are the rightful champions?

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable about accepting another Premier League medal if I’m being honest, because I don’t think we deserve it,” says Wayne Rooney. But a number of key figures feel differently.

We’ve rounded up a few players and managers who have discussed the possibility of being given an extra medal or two. Better late than never.

Jurgen Klopp

If Manchester City’s appeal fails and they’re definitively found guilty, there’s a solid case to be made that no one individual suffered as much as Klopp as a result.

He’d have every right to demand more titles, given it was only Pep Guardiola’s City that denied them a sustained period of domestic dominance. They notched 97- and 92-point tallies as they finished runners-up in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Still, take this one with a pinch of salt.

“If you organise a bus parade, I am in! How long it takes I don’t care!” Klopp famously said, back in 2024, shortly after leaving Liverpool.

Based on those comments, it sounds as though Klopp would be more than happy to have a couple of extra Premier League titles retroactively applied to his Liverpool side.

However, after the independent Commission’s verdict came out, he’s struck a decidedly different tone. More diplomatic, more sombre – and perhaps more political, given he was speaking in his role as Germany manager and perhaps didn’t want to give the impression of caring about anything but the job at hand after failing to win his first two games at the helm.

“I know I once said something that I’d come if there was ever a parade, but it doesn’t feel like that now,” he said last week.

“I don’t feel like I need to have my bus parade. I can wait and stay totally relaxed.”

“My respect for Pep Guardiola and the football that City played in the time when we played against each other, what they played on the field, the opponents they were at the top level, is much too high for me to say anything now,” he added.

“If there are some punishments handed down, then it’s obviously not anything to do with me so I’ll just wait. I’m completely okay about what happened and what we achieved.”

Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles with Manchester United – as many as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and John Stones did with City.

He wants a seventh, though. And titles for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Jose Mourinho, who have so far remained tight-lipped.

Another premier league medal to be added to the cabinet 👀 https://t.co/lroufnRElY — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 25, 2026

David de Gea

So…… Let’s talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then? 🤔 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 25, 2026

Paul Scholes

Scholes struck a different tone to Rooney, posting on Instagram:

“Keep hearing ex-team-mates saying they want trophies taking off them but they don’t want their medals… f*** that I’m a greedy b**** I want my medal.”

The legendary midfielder won 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, but it would’ve been 12 if not for Aguero and all that after he came out of retirement in the 2011-12 campaign.

Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique, a Premier League winner?

Stranger things could happen.

Is already here!!! Thank you premier league and send me the medal soon too 😂 pic.twitter.com/W5l5sZeSyt — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) September 25, 2026

Juan Mata

The former Manchester United midfielder was speaking as a pundit on ITV for the Nations League match between England and Spain shortly after the bombshell of the Premier League’s official statement.

“Actually, directly, it affects me,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play enough games and win some trophies but I’ve never won the Premier League – or have I?

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but I think they’re right. Of course it’s fair what Rodri has said, with titles won on the pitch and I think he feels they were the better team on the pitch but who says it’s the right thing to do?”

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