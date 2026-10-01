If Manchester City were kicked out immediately, their results would likely be expunged from the story books.

While Manchester City’s future is up in the air, one real possibility is that they could be expelled from the Premier League this season.

Some reports suggest City’s Premier League rivals are keen for any punishment to be dished out before the end of the current campaign and while that could be anything from a fine to a transfer ban to a points deduction, it is not out of the realm of possibility that City are kicked out of the league entirely.

Expulsion from a league is not without precedent. Both Bury and Maidstone United were kicked out of the Football League due to financial reasons but, crucially, had not played a match that season.

It would, though, be unheard of in Premier League history and would have a knock-on effect for all other 19 clubs, not to mention the ones who have already played City.

If City are expelled during the season, the most likely outcome is that their results would be expunged from the record. How different would that make the current Premier League table look?

If City were expelled during the season, Premier League Rule C.15 states that their results would be expunged from the league table and the number of relegation places reduced by one. However, if they were expelled after the season had concluded, C.15 would not apply in the same way, meaning their completed results would not automatically be wiped from the table.

As of right now, City have won every game, so none of the other 19 clubs will be losing out on any points.

The obvious place to start then is that every team would move up one spot due to City currently being top of the table.

That pushes Arsenal up to the top while Leeds would be inside the Champions League spots. Unfortunately for Spurs, Coventry and Fulham fans, the bottom three still go down.

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If we are judging it on a points-per-game basis, one of the winners would be Manchester United who would leapfrog Ipswich into 10th place.

Crystal Palace also rise up, moving from 15th to 13th, while Sunderland would remain 14th even with City out of the league.

Bournemouth and Fulham, who have also played City already this season, will each move up one spot to 16th and 18th respectively.

As for the goals, Sunderland would be happy to see five wiped off their conceded tally although would lose three of their own. It would be win-win for United and Coventry who would have one taken off their conceded without anything happening to their scored column.

Bournemouth and Palace both scored one in their defeats to City so would also be up overall in terms of goal difference.

Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Arsenal 5 4 0 1 8 4 +4 12 2 Brighton 5 3 1 1 16 5 +11 10 3 Brentford 5 2 3 0 10 4 +6 9 4 Leeds 5 2 3 0 7 3 +4 9 5 Liverpool 5 2 3 0 7 4 +3 9 6 Everton 5 2 3 0 6 3 +3 9 7 Hull City 5 2 2 1 6 4 +2 8 8 Newcastle 5 2 2 1 9 9 0 8 9 Chelsea 5 2 1 2 10 12 -2 7 10 Ipswich 5 2 0 3 7 11 -4 6 11 Man Utd 4 1 2 1 8 7 +1 5 12 Nott’m Forest 5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 5 13 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2 4 14 Sunderland 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2 4 15 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 4 9 -5 4 16 Bournemouth 4 0 3 1 5 6 -1 3 17 Coventry 4 1 0 3 1 9 -8 3 18 Fulham 5 0 2 3 5 8 -3 2 19 Tottenham 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

In the League Cup, it would either be good news for Norwich or Brighton as City could be kicked out of that competition too.

If they are and the Football League deems Norwich should go through instead having lost 5-0 at the Etihad, they would then face Brighton. Alternatively, the Seagulls could just be given a bye into the next round.

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