Mikel Arteta might have Arsenal top of the league, but he’s only the second-best when it comes to the top-performing managers of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick is averaging around 2.17 points per game since he was appointed as Ruben Amorim’s successor back in January.

Amorim, for what it’s worth, averaged 1.55 points per game before his sacking. A respectable enough return, particularly in comparison to last season’s disastrous 15th-place finish, but extrapolated over the course of the full season, it probably wouldn’t quite have been enough to have the Red Devils pushing for the top five.

Since Carrick took over, Manchester United have shot up the table and have practically wrapped up Champions League qualification – the club’s primary goal – with plenty of games left to spare.

Who knows how things would have gone had United acted differently last summer, sacking Amorim earlier and bringing in Carrick, but had they been averaging 2.17 points per game all season they’d be closing in on the league title right now.

Further down the list, it’s no great surprise to see Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola only marginally behind Arteta, given they’re neck and neck in the title race. Arteta just inches ahead by a couple of decimal points by virtue of having played, and won, one more match.

Then we get to Arne Slot and Unai Emery, both unsurprisingly in the top five. But Enzo Maresca isn’t far off either of them – and we could certainly have imagined Chelsea looking better-placed to finish in the top five had they not made the decision to dispense of the Italian coach’s services back in January.

Chelsea’s woes are underlined by Liam Rosenior’s average of just 1.31 points per game. That’s actually a bit better than we expected, given the Blues’ historically bad run of five straight league defeats, but he made a decent start and his return this season is still better than the likes of Oliver Glasner and Eddie Howe.

Further down the list, we’ve seen the likes of Sean Dyche and Thomas Frank’s tenures exposed as not good enough, while it’s safe to say that Igor Tudor and Ange Postecoglou’s short stints were nothing short of disasters.

Here’s every manager to have taken charge of a Premier League game this season, ranked in order of their points-per-game record in the competition.

Note: We’ve put the managers who have been ever-present from the start of the campaign in bold, while caretaker managers are in italics.

1. Michael Carrick – 2.17

2. Mikel Arteta – 2.14

3. Pep Guardiola – 2.12

4. Arne Slot – 1.70

5. Unai Emery – 1.70

6. Enzo Maresca – 1.58

7. Ruben Amorim – 1.55

8. Fabian Hurzeler – 1.47

9. Keith Andrews – 1.45

10. Andoni Iraola – 1.44

11. Marco Silva – 1.41

12. David Moyes – 1.38

13. Regis Le Bris – 1.35

14. Roberto De Zerbi – 1.33

15. Liam Rosenior – 1.31

16. Oliver Glasner – 1.30

17. Eddie Howe – 1.23

18. Sean Dyche – 1.22

19. Daniel Farke – 1.17

20. Nuno Espirito Santo – 1.15*

21. Thomas Frank – 1.12

22. Darren Fletcher – 1.00

23. Vitor Pereira – 0.77**

24. Rob Edwards – 0.65

25. Graham Potter – 0.60

26. Scott Parker – 0.58

27. Calum McFarlane – 0.50

28. Igor Tudor – 0.20

29. Ange Postecoglou – 0.20

*Nottingham Forest (1.33) and West Ham (1.14) combined

**Wolves (0.20) and Nottingham Forest (1.50) combined

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