These two are expected to feature.

This weekend sees the 199th edition of the Manchester derby play out at Old Trafford but how will the two teams line up?

It’s the biggest league match of the year for City fans, while United fans may be more concerned with another team in red down the road, but either way, it is a fixture that has produced plenty for neutrals in recent times.

Just one of the previous 15 games has ended goalless and it is a fixture where you cannot really guess who will win.

Here’s who we reckon will start this weekend’s fixture:

Manchester United team news

Luke Shaw missed United’s Champions League match against Sabah but Carrick suggested it was more “managing” the player than an outright injury.

He was pictured in the stands too, suggesting he will be fine for this weekend’s match.

Matthijs de Ligt is still expected to be injured while Carlos Baleba is also likely not to feature. Manuel Ugarte remains out for the long term.

In attack, Amad Diallo is not expected to return until October.

Against Sabah, Carrick opted for little rotation with many of United’s first-teamers featuring in the 4-0 win.

There is also the question of who will play in the number nine role. Against Everton, Cunha started there but looked far more effective coming off the left against Sabah.

Carrick then could opt to play Sesko to pin City defenders and bring Cunha and Mbeumo more into the game.

Manchester United predicted XI

GK: Senne Lammens

RB: Diogo Dalot

CB: Harry Maguire

CB: Lisandro Martinez

LB: Luke Shaw

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

CM: Youri Tielemans

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

LW: Matheus Cunha

ST: Benjamin Sesko

Manchester City team news

Nico O’Reilly was forced to withdraw in the warm-up to City’s last Premier League match and missed the midweek trip to Porto.

Maresca has though said he is “100% available” for this weekend following a back injury but it would seem he is unlikely to start.

Jeremy Doku meanwhile “needs a few more days” according to the City boss when asked for his chances of making it this weekend.

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The hardest positions to predict are the three behind Haaland with Maresca rotating a lot this season. Against Coventry, Ndiaye, Cherki and Semenyo started while in Portugal it was Foden in for the former.

Semenyo and Cherki seem good odds to stay in the lineup, suggesting it will be 50-50 between Foden and Ndiaye.

Manchester City predicted XI:

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov

CB: Ruben Dias

CB: Marc Guehi

LB: Josko Gvardiol

CM: Elliot Anderson

CM: Enzo Fernandez

RW: Phil Foden

CAM: Rayan Cherki

LW: Antoine Semenyo

ST: Erling Haaland

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