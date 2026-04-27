Marco Silva is a man who keeps his receipts, as Paul Merson and Phil Thompson must fear.

Twice during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Aston Villa, the Fulham manager – largely unprompted – referenced the “completely unfair” accusations that his players were “already on the beach”.

One win – at home to Burnley – in their previous six games had helped fuel the criticism, as did failing to score in those other five matches, combined with Fulham’s tendency to drift at the end of Silva seasons even with European qualification or trophies hanging in the balance.

It was a bold move with Villa on the horizon, Silva having lost each of his six meetings with Unai Emery’s side since forcing Steven Gerrard’s sacking in October 2022.

But Silva talked the game up as “one that we need to win” rather than “talking about not to lose”, describing it as “a key three points for us” – and his players delivered their best performance in months as a result.

Going by the manager’s post-match reaction, they didn’t have much of a choice.

“Did you see us on the beach today?” Silva asked after a deserved victory.

“It was the early kick-off, a sunny moment, but it was to be on the grass, not on the beach,” he added.

“This about being on the beach is not something I recognise at all in our players. It’s much more about quality and capacity to win games than to be on the beach,” he continued, slowly shrinking and transforming into a corn cob in a delightfully withering takedown of one of the sport’s most enduring springtime cliches.

It should really be something Fulham are accustomed to.

A couple of seasons ago, Silva said that the idea his players were On The Beach was “not even something I need to waste my time on”, even as they were winning just two of their last nine games.

The optics of Raul Jimenez, Willian and Rodrigo Muniz literally flying a kite in training ahead of a 4-0 home defeat to Manchester City in May were sub-optimal.

A year prior, Andreas Pereira insisted “I’m not going to be sitting here for the last six games thinking about the beach,” before sitting out the last five games through injury as Fulham lost eight times from March onwards.

And this is nothing new: Scott Parker’s deeply mediocre Winston Churchill cosplay extended to him rhetorically asking “‘Are your players still up for the fight or on the beach?'” when the Cottagers snapped a relegation-inducing nine-game losing streak during his caretaker reign more than half a decade ago.

Fulham do feel intrinsically beach-adjacent, especially in this Silva era of absolute stability. They have not so much as flirted with relegation since coming up, nor have they quite shattered that glass ceiling encasing European qualification.

The absurdity of this season’s continental chase could finally change that, with Fulham two points off a sixth-placed finish which could yet deliver Champions League football next campaign.

If they don’t manage to pull it off and instead simply stroll to another comfortable mid-table finish, pray for whoever suggests to Silva that the players reached for their flip-flops, sunglasses and towels a little too early.

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