Alcohol is a central part of the matchday experience across English stadiums and Premier League clubs are well aware of the money they can make selling pints to their supporters.

While most fans partake in liquid refreshment before arriving at the ground, many are known to further indulge in the bowels of the stadium – football fans in England are still not allowed to drink alcohol in sight of the pitch.

As you’d expect, the price of a beer across the Premier League isn’t cheap; only a handful of clubs offer drinks at a price that doesn’t cause a coughing fit.

And prices are generally higher in London than elsewhere, mirroring English society as a whole.

We’ve ranked every Premier League club by the price of their matchday pint from least to most expensive.

20. Manchester United – £3

United might be world football’s original capitalist club, but the price of a pint at Old Trafford remains admirably low.

While the average UK pint costs over £5, United fans are still paying prices from a bygone era. You just know Sir Jim Ratcliffe is itching to double it.

19. Burnley – £3.20

There will always be a place in the Premier League for a small northern club whose glory days came before the First World War as an antidote to relentless modernity.

18. Liverpool – £3.30

Just like their arch-rivals, Liverpool offer alcoholic refreshment at a wallet-friendly price; £3.30 is cheaper than most pubs in the city these days.

17. West Ham United – £3.90

After several years of high prices, West Ham have cut the price of alcohol to a wallet-friendly £3.90.

The downside? The club have a new partnership with Brewdog and a huge beer garden between the lower and upper tiers at the London Stadium. Sigh.

16. Sunderland – £4.10

Sunderland have spent several years in the EFL wilderness and have a large working-class fanbase who have remained loyal to the club.

With the team making a strong start to life back in the Premier League, they can also boast one of the lowest beer prices in the league.

15. Bournemouth – £4.25

Down on the Dorset coast, Bournemouth fans at the Vitality Stadium pay £4.25 a pint.

It’s the cosiest ground in the Premier League with an 11,000 capacity and beer prices are reasonable.

14. Manchester City – £4.60

You’d think that Manchester City could afford to give each supporter a crate of beer without affecting their profit margins, but business is business.

Still, £4.60 for a pint compares well with the rest of the Premier League and City fans have hardly *needed* a drink to take the edge off under Pep Guardiola.

13. Newcastle United – £4.90

£4.90 isn’t cheap, but St James’ Park central location means there is a plethora of bars and pubs within walking distance of Newcastle’s home ground.

Considering the city’s remote location, many visiting fans make a weekend of their trip to Newcastle and pay the stadium prices after hiking several miles skyward to the away end.

12. Brighton – £4.95

IPA may be associated with an increasingly insufferable brand of person – Brewdog, Linkedin, Hyrox – it’s also long been a staple across Brighton.

While the offering inside the AMEX might be closer to Carlsberg, the price isn’t too bad for one of the Premier League’s more affluent fanbases.

=8. Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Wolves – £5

Our editor deleted a 1000-word essay on the detrimental impact of inflation, but £5 feels pretty middle-of-the-road these days.

7. Tottenham – £5.10

Given Tottenham’s flashy stadium and eye-watering ticket prices, it’s almost a surprise they only charge £5.10 for a pint.

The figure is still high, but it’s also modest by London standards.

=5. Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest – £5.20

The joint-highest alcohol prices outside of London belong to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, charging their supporters £5.20 for a pint in two of England’s most deprived cities.

4. Brentford – £5.25

The top four are all London clubs and Brentford are the first of the Premier League’s west end trio to make an appearance.

In truth, £5.25 is about what we’d expect from the Bees and we doubt the price inhibits the consumption of alcohol on matchdays at the Gtech.

3. Chelsea – £5.70

With owners who know the price of everything and the value of nothing, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea charging fans £5.70 for a meagre Carlsberg.

2. Fulham – £5.80

The Fulham hierarchy are increasingly positioning the club as the tourists’ choice, with expensive beer prices to match.

1. Arsenal – £6.35

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is currently the most expensive venue to grab a pre-match pint, with Asahi being priced at £6.35 according to recent data.

But the Arsenal faithful have long been used to high prices and at least now their side has made the Emirates a (largely) enjoyable place to watch football.

