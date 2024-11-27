The 6 most currently irreplaceable players in the Premier League: Rodri, Salah…

The Premier League is home to some of the biggest names in football, but there is an exclusive group of players who we believe are irreplaceable.

That probably shouldn’t be a thing anymore with the obscene amount of money top clubs have at their disposal and with a renewed focus on the game model, but every team needs a talisman.

Considering their influence over their team, their ability in comparison to others in the league and how much a club would suffer without them, we’ve deemed the following six players as irreplaceable.

Gugliemo Vicario

Just as Tottenham get a hugely important win under their belt by thrashing the Premier League champions in their own backyard, they lose first-choice keeper Vicario to an ankle fracture. And if you don’t think that’s calamitous now, just you wait.

Spurs fans have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with ‘Ange-ball’ so far under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian’s high-intensity approach is still far from perfect and leaves them open, but an absolutely key piece to the puzzle is Vicario.

Brilliant with his feet, commanding in his area and scarily athletic, the Italian has quietly become their most important asset. It won’t be quiet for much longer, however, when they try and maintain the same level and style of play with Fraser Forster in as deputy. Trust us.

Rodri

The numbers don’t lie.

READ: The shocking Premier League table since Man City lost Rodri through injury

Luke Shaw

Manchester United are a bad football team. Sometimes they’re less bad, often they’re very bad in more recent times. A lot of that can be attributed to the loss of Shaw, whose injury woes have been well-documented over the years.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions as United finished third in 2022-23 and 47 in 2020-21 when they finished runners-up as well as reaching the Europa League final.

In 2023-24, when United recorded their worst finish in Premier League history, he made just 15 appearances in all competitions.

It’s a very simple formula. On his day, he’s one of the best in the world in his position – but those days don’t come often enough.

Mohamed Salah

After Salah told reporters he feels like he’s more out than in at Liverpool while he awaits fresh contract negotiations, manager Arne Slot responded: “People told me about it. Only thing I can say is that if I look at my line ups then Mo is more in than out!”

He’s ageing, sure, but even at 32, Salah is arguably the best right-winger in the world. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have managed more seasons with more than 20 goals and 10 assists in the 21st century.

He’s managed 167 goals from 275 Premier League games and counting.

There’s no argument to be had; He is one of the Premier League’s best and one of the game’s best. Irreplaceable.

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the most goals + assists in Premier League history: Salah catching Henry…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the longest-serving managers in Premier League history?

Cole Palmer

Not only is Palmer vitally important to Chelsea, there simply isn’t a player operating on his level so consistently with such a set of attributes.

A pure number 10, Palmer feels like he would’ve thrived in years gone by, yet at the same time he’s reviving the art of the creator.

His numbers since joining Chelsea have been outrageous and he’s carried his Young Player of the Year form into his second season at the club, establishing himself as a world-class midfielder at just 22.

If he’s to leave the Blues, there isn’t a player who could fill the gap. It’d have to be a complete change of system.

Erling Haaland

While he’s shown he is actually mortal with a relatively tame start to the 2024-25 season, Haaland’s scoring feats cannot be matched by anyone.

He’s currently on 75 goals from 78 Premier League games and broke the league scoring record in his first season with 36 strikes.

The Norwegian brute is going to finish up his career with an eye-watering amount of goals.