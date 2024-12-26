Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have been ridiculously entertaining so far this season, but they don’t quite top the list of the Premier League’s all-time most entertaining sides when it comes to most goals (scored and conceded) per game.

So far this season, Spurs have scored 39 goals and conceded 25 from just 17 outings. But that (somehow) doesn’t see them top this list.

Here are 10 sides who have averaged the most goals per game in Premier League history:

10. Chelsea – 2009-10 – 3.55 Goals Per Game

Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues became the first top-flight team to reach a century of league goals since Tottenham in 1962-63, winning the Premier League title in distinctly different style to Jose Mourinho’s defensively dogged side from six years earlier.

That year Chelsea conceded 32 goals – more than twice as many as they did in 2004-05 – but that didn’t much matter because they were a force to be reckoned with going forward, reaching an eventual tally of 103 goals by mauling Wigan Athletic 8-0 on the final day.

9. Tottenham – 2023-24 – 3.55 Goals Per Game

Welcome to the Premier League, Big Ange.

In fairness to Postecoglou, he inherited a side that averaged only marginally fewer goals per game (3.5) the year before, mostly under the helm of Antonio Conte – a coach with a reputation as much more of a defensively sound pragmatist.

Shipping lots while scoring plenty just appears to be a recurring theme in the recent History Of The Tottenham.

Yet continuing to score an impressive number of goals (76) while conceding bagfuls (61) is a bit of a head-scratcher after losing all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane while investing in new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and centre-back Micky van de Van.

It’s just who we are, mate.

8. Luton – 2023-24 – 3.60 Goals Per Game

Postecoglou’s Tottenham, surprisingly enough, were not the goaliest(?) side of 2023-24. In fact, they were only fourth in terms of goals per game, while West Ham that season (60 goals scored; 74 conceded) only just miss out on cracking this top 10.

The 2023-24 season broke records in terms of goals per game with 1,246 goals scored across 380 games, an average of 3.28.

Scrappy upstarts Luton Town made their fair share of contribution to the goal fest, marking a spirited fight against the drop with a series of absorbing, high-scoring encounters. The Hatters scored 52 but were always unlikely to stay up conceding 85.

7. Man City – 2019-20 – 3.60 Goals Per Game

Liverpool memorably punctuated Manchester City’s era of dominance in 2019-20, marching relentlessly to the title that memorably lockdown-delayed year.

Pep Guardiola’s men were well off the pace that year, ending up 18 points behind, but while they were flawed they were anything but boring.

City scored 102 goals that year and conceded 35. Their first six games – including a 5-0, a 4-0 and an 8-0 that season featured 30 goals and they never really let up from there.

6. Aston Villa – 2023-24 – 3.60 Goals Per Game

Most of the sides that make up this list either scored bagfuls or were hopeless defensively, with a liberal sprinkling of goals at the other end, but last season Unai Emery’s Aston Villa can be filed alongside the side they beat to Champions League qualification – Tottenham – in being relatively balanced between the two.

Villa conceded a mammoth tally of 61 goals last season, exactly as many as Spurs, but scored two more goals (76) and picked up two more points to pip Postecoglou’s men to fourth place.

5. Sheffield United – 2023-24 – 3.65 Goals Per Game

What were they putting in the water bottles last season?

It wasn’t Tottenham, nor Luton, nor even Villa that offered the biggest guarantee of goals last season.

No, it was Sheffield United – and those goals invariably tended to end up in the back of poor Wes Foderingham’s net.

Former boss Chris Wilder returned to Bramall Lane amid the club’s sorry fight against the drop, but he found himself unable to shore things up at the back.

The Blades ended up breaking the Premier League record for the most goals conceded in a Premier League campaign with a whopping 104.

They also scored 35, giving their matches an average of 3.65 goals last term.

4. Man City – 2013-14 – 3.65 Goals Per Game

Manuel Pellegrini’s title-winning City were one goal short of matching the goals record set by Chelsea in 2009-10 but they also conceded 37 goals.

Results that year included a 4-1 victory in the Manchester derby, a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa, a 6-0 mauling of Tottenham, a madcap 6-3 win over Arsenal an instant classic 3-2 loss away to Liverpool. That’s box office alright.

3. Man Utd – 1999-00 – 3.73 Goals Per Game

The only side from the first 10 years of the Premier League to feature in a top 10 dominated by the goals explosion of recent years, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United threw off the shackles after their treble triumph the year before.

That year the title-retaining Red Devils had the worst defensive record of any side in the top six with 45 goals conceded, but they compensated for that at the other end with an outrageously free-scoring attack.

Ninety-seven goals scored was a mammoth tally in that era, with on-fire strike partnership Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole contributing 20 and 19 respectively. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Paul Scholes chipped in with a healthy number, too

2. Tottenham – 2024-25 – 3.76 Goals Per Game*

*Ongoing

Are you not entertained?

Big Ange has doubled down on the all-out attacking tactics and we’re here for it. Their last results – 3-4 against Chelsea, 5-0 against Southampton 3-6 against Liverpool – suggest this rollercoaster is only going to get wilder. Strap in.

1. Liverpool – 2013-14 – 3.97 Goals Per Game

As mentioned above, eventual champions Manchester City were box office in 2013-14. But the runners-up were also appointment viewing.

Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool had that wonderful combination of a hapless defence and irresistible attack, resulting in them scoring 101 goals and conceding 50.

Luis Suarez was particularly bright that year, notching 31 goals and 11 assists in just 33 appearances. But the Reds also boasted Daniel Sturridge in the form of his career, Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho were close to their peaks, and a young Raheem Sterling was emerging on the scene.

At the other end, they had Simon Mignolet between the sticks and a backline often consisting of Martin Skrtel, Jon Flanagan, Glen Johnson and a slightly past-it Kolo Toure.

No wonder their games were pure chaos.