Clubs in the Premier League continue to outspend those in Europe’s other top leagues and a lot of the big-money deals are made by the so-called Big Six.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all made nine-figure signings, while Manchester United’s club-record signing remains the £86million deal for Paul Pogba.

But we’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive Premier League signings by sides outside of that Big Six. Note: we’ve included any potential add-ons in the fees.

=8. Luka Vuskovic – £50m

After Jan Paul van Hecke joined Tottenham from Brighton in a £52million deal this summer, Vuskovic moved in the opposite direction.

He was slightly cheaper than his fellow centre-back, with the Seagulls paying Spurs an initial £46million and £4million in add-ons for the 19-year-old.

“Last season [at Hamburg] he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said.

“There’s been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though.”

=8. Richarlison – £50m

Having worked with Richarlison at Watford, Marco Silva identified the Brazil international as a top transfer target after taking over at Everton in the summer of 2018.

The Toffees agreed to pay an initial £35million and another £15million in potential add-ons, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

He scored 53 goals in 152 appearances in all competitions and played a pivotal role in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League in 2021-22.

The Brazil international was sold to Tottenham a few weeks later, with Everton receiving a total package worth £60million.

=8. Amadou Onana – £50m

Following their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League in 2023-24, Aston Villa bolstered their midfield options by signing Onana from Everton in a £50million deal.

He’s since struggled with injury issues and is now set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee while playing at the World Cup.

The Belgium international has impressed when fit and was part of the side that won the Europa League in 2025-26, ending the club’s 30-year wait for a trophy.

7. Moussa Diaby – £51.9m

Diaby was the subject of heavy interest from several Premier League sides, and Aston Villa won the race for his signature in 2023 after agreeing a £51.9million deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

The France international registered six goals and 10 assists in 38 Premier League appearances in 2023-24 as the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 41 years.

But he was dropped to the bench in the latter stages of the season and Villa decided to cash in, selling him to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad for £50.4million.

6= Yoane Wissa – £55m

One of five Newcastle United signings on this list, Wissa was handed the No.9 shirt after arriving from Brentford in a £55million deal last summer.

But he picked up an injury on international duty a few days after completing the move and didn’t appear in a black and white shirt until December.

The striker finished the 2025-26 campaign with just three goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, but will now look to rediscover his best form under Matthias Jaissle.

“New manager, new Yoane Wissa,” he said. “That’s what I hope. I’m going to help the team achieve something great this season.”

6= Sandro Tonali – £55m

After securing Champions League qualification in 2022-23, Newcastle made a statement of intent by signing Tonali from AC Milan in a deal worth £55million.

But his debut season at St. James’ Park was brought to a premature end after being handed a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

He became a key player following his return and started in the 2025 Carabao Cup final, helping end Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

The Italy international has now left Tyneside, joining Tottenham in a deal worth an initial £92.5million and £7.5million in add-ons.

6= Anthony Elanga – £55m

Newcastle initially tried to sign Elanga in the summer of 2024 but saw offers worth £35million and £50million rejected by Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies reignited their interest in the Sweden international a year later and a bid worth up to £55million with add-ons was accepted.

He failed to justify that price tag in a difficult debut season, registering just three goals and two assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

3. Johan Manzambi – £59.5m

Manzambi shot to prominence in the 2025-26 season after winning the Europa League Young Player of the Season award and starring for Switzerland at the World Cup.

The 20-year-old midfielder looked set to join Newcastle before Aston Villa hijacked the deal and secured his signature by paying Freiburg a club-record fee of £59.5million.

“I’m very excited to be here and we know that together we can do big things,” Manzambi said. “I’m very excited to play in Villa Park. It’s a very big club in England, and they’re playing in the Champions League.

“I’ve already played against Aston Villa, and for me, it was the perfect plan. I hope I can play the same as in the World Cup and with Freiburg. I’m sure that with the team, the coach and the staff that I can do the same.”

2. Alexander Isak – £63m

Newcastle began spending their Saudi-backed fortune in 2022 and agreed a £63million deal to sign Isak from Real Sociedad.

After an injury-hit debut season at St. James’ Park, he went on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Sweden international netted an incredible 52 goals over the following two seasons, including the winner against Liverpool in the 2025 Carabao Cup final.

But he tainted his legacy by forcing a move to Liverpool, who paid a British-record fee of £125million after a summer of protracted negotiations.

1. Nick Woltemade – £69m

Alongside the deal for Wissa, Newcastle also signed Woltemade from Stuttgart in an attempt to fill the void left by Isak’s departure.

The Magpies forked out an initial £64.7million plus another £4.3million in add-ons, taking the overall package to a club-record £69million.

While it’s the most expensive signing by a club outside of the ‘big six’, the fee doesn’t place him in the overall top 25 signings in Premier League history.

The Germany international hit the ground running with four goals in his first five appearances, but netted just seven more times across the rest of his debut season.

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