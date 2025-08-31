Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool stars are among the players with the most Premier League goals after making 100 appearances.

The Premier League has been blessed with plenty of world-class forwards over the years, but not all of them have hit the ground running.

Here are the seven players with the most Premier League goals after making their first 100 appearances.

=5. Mohamed Salah – 63 goals

Salah is the only player to make an appearance on this list who isn’t an out-and-out striker.

The Egyptian winger scored an impressive 63 goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances and he’s not slowed down since then.

As of writing, only three players in Premier League history have scored more goals than Salah, whose tally currently sits at 187.

=5. Fernando Torres – 63 goals

During his first three seasons with Liverpool, Torres was absolutely unstoppable.

The Spaniard had pace to burn along with an immaculate striking technique that made him an absolute nightmare for opposition defenders to contain.

Liverpool definitely got the best years out of him as he scored 63 goals in his first 100 league appearances. Contrastingly, he only scored 22 goals in his subsequent 112 appearances in England’s top flight.

=5. Andy Cole – 63 goals

Cole won the Premier League Golden Boot in 1993–94, scoring 34 goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle.

He continued to score at a regular basis upon joining Man United in 1995 and by the time he’d made 100 Premier League appearances, he’d already scored 63 goals.

A five-time Premier League winner, Cole is one of the most decorated players on this list.

4. Sergio Aguero – 64 goals

Given the sheer volume of goals that he scored, it does seem mental that Aguero only ever won one Premier League Golden Boot.

While injuries hampered Aguero during his peak years, he still found a way to score 20 or more league goals in six of the 10 seasons he spent in England.

His 100th Premier League appearance came during the 2014-15 campaign and by that time, he’d already scored 64 goals at the level.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 68 goals

The term ‘natural born finisher’ is thrown around fairly often these days, but it certainly applies to Van Nistelrooy.

He was a fox in the box and is undoubtedly one of the best poachers that the Premier League has ever seen.

“I loved playing with Ruud because I knew what he wanted without speaking to him, if you know what I mean,” Paul Scholes said on The Overlap.

“I don’t think it’s true [that I was the only one who spot his runs], but I just knew what he wanted and at that time I was playing number 10 really, I wasn’t playing in centre-midfield.

“Do you know what, football is all about that, your relationships with people. I don’t think you see a lot of that these days.”

2. Alan Shearer – 79 goals

When it comes to Premier League scoring records, Shearer isn’t usually far away from the top spot.

He scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Blackburn Rovers during the inaugural Premier League season and then consistently scored goals for the next 13 years.

Until recently, Shearer held the record for scoring the most goals in his first 100 top-flight appearances, but he’s now been surpassed.

1. Erling Haaland – 88 goals

Who else?

On his 100th Premier League appearance against Brighton, Haaland found the back of the net to score his 88th goal in the competition.

He arrived in Manchester in 2022 and immediately hit the ground running, scoring a record 36 goals during his debut season.

Since then, he’s added another 52 goals to his tally and has now scored 88 goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances.

We can’t see his record being broken anytime soon.

