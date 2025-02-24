Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to register two different seasons with 40+ combined goals and assists.

But where does the Egyptian King’s outrageously good 2024-25 campaign rank amongst the all-time great individual seasons? Salah could well end up topping the list come May.

Here are the 10 players who have notched the most goal contributions (goals plus assists) in a Premier League season.

=10. Thierry Henry (2004-05) – 39

25 goals, 14 assists

If it wasn’t for the brilliance of Chelsea’s defensive masterclass under Jose Mourinho, this glorious season from Henry may have carried them to the title for a second successive year.

His flair, brilliance and arrogance were all on show here as he scored some truly unforgettable goals.

The Frenchman was one of the best in world football at this point and proved it with a brilliant campaign.

=10. Didier Drogba (2009-10) – 39

29 goals, 10 assists

Having been at Chelsea for five years already, Drogba was regarded as one of the best in the league and 2009 was certainly his peak.

Famous for bullying defenders and dominating in the air, his 29 goals and 10 assists in Carlo Ancelotti’s free-scoring side were key to them winning the title for the first time since 2006.

Scoring in big games and big moments, he was truly exceptional this season aided by a very strong Chelsea side.

Still, they needed to win on the final day to hold off Man United and he responded with a hattrick as they beat Wigan Athletic 8-0, claiming the Golden Boot at the same time.

=10. Robin van Persie (2011-12) – 39

30 goals, 9 assists

You might be surprised this wasn’t the season Van Persie fired Manchester United to their last Premier League title.

He actually notched more goal contributions in his final season at Arsenal. No wonder his departure for the Red Devils stung so badly.

7. Mohamed Salah (2024-25) – 41*

25 goals, 16 assists

*And counting!

Unbelievably, Salah finds himself in the Premier League’s top 10 all-time great seasons in terms of goal contributions and there are 11 games left to spare.

Arne Slot’s Reds find themselves 11 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table and they have their talisman to thank. He’s been unplayable this season.

If he maintains his current output, he’ll end up on 57 combined goals and assists and smash the Premier League record (held from the 42-game era). He only needs seven more to do it.

Salah needs five assists to break the all-time assists record (20 – held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne) and 12 more goals to break Haaland’s 36-goal record. It’s a tough ask, but on this form you’d be daft to write him off.

6. Mohamed Salah (2017-18) – 42

32 goals, 10 assists

What a debut campaign this was; Salah arrived to join Jurgen Klopp’s developing side in 2017 from Roma after impressing in Italy but no one expected him to be anywhere near this good.

Now seen as a £34million bargain, he has netted 20+ goals in a league season five times and he managed to win the Puskas Award during that campaign as well as finishing third in the FIFA Best Player award – and he hasn’t stopped scoring goals since.

5. Luis Suarez (2013-14) – 43

31 goals, 12 assists

Despite missing the first five games due to a suspension carried over from the previous season, he quickly got to work netting two goals against Sunderland and his form just grew from there.

His standout performance would have to be the incredible four-goal haul he managed against Norwich City at Anfield, with three goals being truly world-class strikes.

The variation and quality of his finishing was truly mind-blowing and it is no surprise he went on to score even more goals at Barcelona as his peak was just getting started.

Surprisingly enough, no Premier League player has featured in the top 10 individual campaigns for goals and assists across Europe since the year 2000.

But Suarez does feature from his time at Barcelona, beating his outrageous peak Liverpool numbers with 40 goals and 16 assists in the 2015-16 La Liga season.

=3. Erling Haaland (2022-23) – 44

36 goals, 8 assists

To think that this was Haaland’s debut season in England is incredible.

He scored on his debut against West Ham before then netting 13 goals in just seven games with back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

His form was unlike anything we had seen for years and there was a sense of inevitability around him almost straight away.

The longest streak without a goal was two games and he eventually broke Mohamed Salah’s record for the most goals in a 38-game campaign with 36 goals in 35 games.

In total, he managed 52 in 53 games in all competitions as his side completed a historic treble and Haaland was the undisputed Player of the Season.

=3. Thierry Henry (2002-03) – 44

24 goals, 20 assists

At the peak of his powers, Henry was frightening. In the 2002-03 season, he was hurting teams with his goalscoring prowess and his creativity, as he controlled games with his pace, skill and direct nature.

Somehow, they still fell short in the league, losing out to Manchester United

But Henry’s performances that season were iconic and he earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year, UEFA Team of the Year, PFA Players Player of the Season.

He somehow lost out to Ruud van Nistelrooy who bagged 25 in the league and four assists in all competitions – but no-one has quite dazzled like Henry did in that year.

=1. Andrew Cole (1993-94) – 47

34 goals, 13 assists

Before signing for Manchester United, Cole was tearing up the league for Newcastle where he managed 68 goals and 23 assists in 84 games.

A legendary goal-getter, his 1993-94 campaign carried his side to third place as he earned the record for most goals in a Premier League season at that point.

The best part was that none of them came from the penalty spot, making him a true finisher.

Plus, his 13 assists ensured he is still the only player to top both the goalscoring and assist charts in a single season. A truly underrated player who deserves more love.

=1. Alan Shearer (1994-95) – 47

34 goals, 13 assists

Arguably his best-ever season, Shearer was in scintillating form for Blackburn as his goals helped fire them to an unlikely title win ahead of Manchester United.

He managed three hattricks across the season, starting all 42 games.

He netted the winner in the second to last game of the season at home against Newcastle which helped them secure the title.

From 1993-1996, he managed 30+ goals in the league three seasons in a row and was a true natural goalscorer, whose record of 260 goals in 441 games continues to remain a record.