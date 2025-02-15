The 4 players in Premier League history that topped both the assists & goalscoring charts

Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry are among the legendary players who have topped the Premier League’s assist and goalscoring charts – but they never did both in the same season.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has more goals (22) and assists (14) than any other player in the Premier League in 2024-25 and in this scintillating form you’d back him to top both charts come the end of the season.

Here are the only four players to have managed the unique feat.

Andrew Cole – 1993-94

No player in Premier League history has notched more combined goal contributions in a Premier League season than Cole for Newcastle in 1993-94.

The striker’s tally of 47 is level with Alan Shearer’s title-winning 1994-95 campaign at Blackburn.

That was his debut season in the English top flight, and he never bettered either his goal (34) or assist (13) numbers.

Not even after moving to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 1998-99

Around the turn of the century, David Beckham tended to dominate the assist charts but he didn’t come out on top in Manchester United’s historic treble-winning campaign.

To (not) quote Prince, assists weren’t as much of a concern back in 1999. This was the days before FPL, when ‘fantasy football’ was something you literally mailed in to play.

So Leeds striker Hasselbaink topping the league for assists was something that nobody paid much attention to at the time. He finished joint-top on 13 alongside Dennis Bergkamp.

More attention was paid to the Dutchman winning the Golden Boot, also shared that year with Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke on 18 goals.

Harry Kane – 2020-21

The Premier League officially introduced the ‘Playmaker’ award for the top assister in the 2017-18 season, when Kevin De Bruyne was at his absolute pomp at Manchester City.

He’s claimed the award three times since then, while no other player has won it more than once.

De Bruyne’s crown was taken in the weird, behind-closed-doors 2020-21 campaign. Harry Kane picked up the award with 14 assists – two more than the Belgian – to go alongside his Golden Boot, having also notched 23 goals – one more than Salah.

That year the England captain was dropping deeper and showing more strings to his bow, routinely turning provider for Son Heung-min.

No pair of players in Premier League history have combined for more goals.

Kane remains the only player to have claimed both awards outright in the same season, although Cole achieved the feat before the Playmaker award existed.

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the most goals + assists in Premier League history: Salah overtakes Henry…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?

Mohamed Salah – 2021-22

The season after Kane, Salah repeated the trick.

Liverpool’s 2021-22 quadruple chase ultimately ended up with anticlimactic disappointment as they missed out on the two trophies they most coveted, losing in the Champions League final to Real Madrid and pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City.

It was another one of those relentless title races in which Liverpool pushed Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering juggernaut to the final seconds of the final day.

As ever, their Egyptian King was so often their talisman providing match-winning moments of inspiration.

Salah won the Playmaker award with 13 assists, one more than Reds team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold and three more than Andrew Robertson, while he also claimed the Golden Boot (shared with Son Heung-min) with 23 goals.

Could he become the first to achieve the feat twice?