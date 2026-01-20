The Premier League is home to some of the highest-paid footballers on the planet, but it’s safe to say that some are more worthy of their mouthwatering salary than others.

Indeed, the topic of wages has been brought into the public eye once more, with reports suggesting that Mark Guehi’s deal at Manchester City is worth £300,000 per week – although some sources claim it’s closer to £200,000.

With that in mind, we’ve ranked the 10 most overpaid Premier League players, using figures provided by Capology.

10. Federico Chiesa – £150,000 per week

The Italian is currently the joint-eighth highest-paid player at Liverpool and he earns more than the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate.

Despite earning the big bucks, he’s only started in two league matches since joining the Reds in the summer of 2024.

9. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000 per week

There’s still time for Gyokeres to come good, but based on Francis Jeffers-esque performances so far, we’d have to say that £200,000 per week is an overspend from Arsenal.

He’s only managed to score five goals in his first 20 matches and is currently on a five game drought in the league.

8. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

While Havertz probably offers more than Gyokeres, his £280,000 weekly wages still seem astronomical when compared to his output.

He’s missed the majority of this season through injury and has only hit double figures for goals in one of his last five seasons in England, including his time with Chelsea.

For £280,000 per week, you’d have to expect more.

7. Omar Marmoush – £295,000 per week

Marmoush is currently the eighth highest-paid player in the league, despite having only started in two league matches for City this season.

He’s understandably below Erling Haaland in the pecking order, but City dishing out almost £300,000 per week for a player to sit on the bench most weeks does seem a bit mental.

It’s frustrating with Marmoush because the Egyptian clearly has plenty of talent, as he showcased last season, but chances have been hard to come by of late.

6. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000 per week

Over the past 30 months, Jesus has scored eight Premier League goals, all whilst earning £265,000 per week.

Technically, he’s one of the most gifted players in the Arsenal squad, but given his injury record and lack of goals in recent seasons, we’d have to say that he’s being overpaid right now.

5. Jack Grealish – £300,000 per week

Everton are currently covering £225,000 of Grealish’s £300,000 wage, with City paying the remaining £75,000.

The playmaker has looked much sharper on Merseyside this season and seems to have toned down some of his extra-curricular antics.

But he has to make it onto this list somewhere, given his pay packet.

4. Casemiro – £350,000 per week

The Brazilian midfielder has definitely improved after hitting rock bottom in 2023-24.

However, despite his steady performances in the middle of the park, we can’t justify his mammoth weekly wage as value for money.

He’s currently the joint-third highest-paid player in the league, only behind Mo Salah and Haaland.

3. Kalvin Phillips – £150,000 per week

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Phillips has started in two Premier League matches for the club.

During that time, he’s made around £25million in wages alone and is still under contract with the club until the summer of 2028. A truly awful deal.

2. Jadon Sancho – £250,000 per week

Aston Villa are currently covering the bulk of his wages, but it seems mental that United even offered Sancho £250,000 per week in the first place, given how the last few years have gone.

As per Capology, Aston Villa are currently paying £200,000 per week of Sancho’s wages, with United covering the other £50,000.

1. Raheem Sterling – £325,000 per week

At the peak of his powers, there’s no doubt that Sterling was worth every penny that Manchester City paid him.

However, the year is now 2026. Sterling hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football this season, despite being the fifth-highest-paid player in the league.

His deal with Chelsea is still valid until the summer of 2027, meaning they’re going to be paying him for at least another 18 months. Ouch.

