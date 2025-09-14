Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has only played a handful of Premier League games against Manchester United, but it hasn’t taken him long to establish himself as one of their worst nightmares.

But where does Haaland rank among their least favourite opponents? Legendary players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United feature in the top 10.

Here are the 10 players who have scored the most Premier League goals against Manchester United.

Note: Where players are tied on goals scored, we’ve listed them in order of their superior goals-per-minute record.

10. Pascal Gross – 7 goals

This list is full of legendary Premier League goalscorers.

Full respect to Gross, who was a brilliant servant for seven years at Brighton, but his name sticks out a bit like a sore thumb here.

The German scored a grand total of 30 Premier League goals. Seven of them were against Brighton. Thorn in their side.

9. Phil Foden – 7 goals

Sneaking into this list ahead of Big Duncan Ferguson by virtue of fewer minutes played, Foden boasts an exceptional record of a goal every 120 minutes in Premier League outings against United.

Lives for the derby.

8. Steven Gerrard – 8 goals

Of course Stevie G features here.

Liverpool’s iconic captain played 30 times in the Premier League against the old enemy and scored eight times.

Few goals against the Red Devils have produced an image as iconic as Gerrard kissing the camera lens at Old Trafford.

7. Les Ferdinand – 8 goals

Kids these days might not appreciate how big of a Premier League great Sir Les is. Only seven men have scored more non-penalty goals.

Eight of Ferdinand’s 159 Premier League goals were scored against Manchester United. Few of them as memorable as the header he scored in Newcastle United’s iconic 5-0 victory back in ’96.

6. Robbie Fowler – 8 goals

Fowler faced Manchester United with Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester City. Talk about needle.

He didn’t score for Leeds against them, but he notched two for City and six for Liverpool. No wonder he was known as ‘God’ on Merseyside. The red half, anyway.

The best of the eight goals was undoubtedly the first, though. A 20-year-old with bleached blonde highlights leathering it beyond the reach of Peter Schmeichel.

“It was probably as good a strike as I’ve ever hit,” he recalled later.

5. Thierry Henry – 8 goals

Manchester United vs Arsenal was the Premier League fixture during Henry’s prime years. Few players have savoured the big occasion quite like him.

Fourteen games. Eight goals. Four assists. But surprisingly enough, only three wins. That just goes to show what a different beast United were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

4. Sergio Aguero – 8 goals

“I always love to score, but of course it is even more special to score in the big games,” the Argentinian told Sky Sports back in 2015.

“If you score against United at Old Trafford it almost gives you shivers, because you can feel the tense atmosphere with most of the stadium being really quiet, but the away end going crazy.

“At home at it is different, when the City supporters are really loud in these games, it sometimes gives me goose bumps when they sing my name.”

Still, none of these eight goals broke United hearts quite like the one he scored against QPR.

3. Erling Haaland – 8 goals

The Norwegian’s numbers are off the charts. He’s shot up to third in this list despite only arriving in the Premier League three years ago.

He scored a hat-trick in his first Manchester derby and has rarely let up since.

Haaland averages a goal against Manchester United every 67 minutes in the Premier League. That’s comfortably the most prolific return of any player in this list.

2. Alan Shearer – 10 goals

This is one list that the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer doesn’t quite top.

Surprisingly enough, not one of Shearer’s 10 Premier League goals against Manchester United was a penalty kick.

1. Mohamed Salah – 13 goals

The third bonafide Liverpool legend in this top 10, the Egyptian King has heaped misery on Manchester United countless times in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Not only has Salah scored 13 Premier League goals against Manchester United, but he’s also notched a further six assists. That’s also more than anybody else.

