The 10 Premier League players with the most goals and assists in 2024: Salah second…

Forwards from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the Premier League stars that have produced the most goals and assists throughout 2024.

We’ve taken a closer look at the 10 players to have registered the most goals and assists during the calendar year, and the list is an interesting mix of proven superstars and surprise challengers.

Note: if two players are tied on goals and assists, we’ve ordered them by their per-minute ratio. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Bruno Fernandes have both produced 21 goal contributions, but miss out on our top 10 list for this reason.



10. Heung-min Son – 21 (10 goals, 11 assists)

While Son hasn’t quite been at his most prolific best throughout the calendar year, he still managed to claim a spot in the top 10 with 21 goal contributions.

If Spurs are going to turn their form around in 2025, Son will surely have a pivotal role to play.

9. Nicolas Jackson – 22 (16 goals, 6 assists)

Jackson received plenty of scrutiny during his first few months at Stamford Bridge, but the 23-year-old has managed to turn a corner since the arrival of Enzo Maresca.

Of his 22 goal contributions in 2024, 55% of them have come during the first half of 2024-25.

8. Matheus Cunha – 22 (16 goals, 6 assists)

Had it not been for Cunha, Wolves would be in serious trouble right now. The 25-year-old is the ultimate get-out-of-jail card as he’s capable of scoring or assisting from anywhere on the pitch.

Given the amount of bangers he’s scored, it won’t be much of a surprise to learn that he’s been the biggest xG overperformer in the league this season.

7. Kai Havertz – 24 (16 goals, 8 assists)

The German forward has been quietly going about his business during 2024, averaging 0.69 goal contributions per game.

While Mikel Arteta still believes that Havertz has the quality to score 20 goals over a full season, he’s not quite been at that pace during the calendar year.

“He certainly has all the qualities and he certainly has the ambition to [score 20 goals a season],” Arteta told reporters in October.

“In the end, scoring goals sometimes are very small details and a lot of things have to go for you, but he’s got it and his mindset has changed a lot in regards to that.”

6. Ollie Watkins – 27 (18 goals, 9 assists)

While Watkins hasn’t quite hit the same heights as last season, the Aston Villa forward still ranks amongst the most prolific forwards in England.

Indeed, he ended 2024 on a high note as he produced a goal and assist in Villa’s recent 2-2 draw with Brighton.

5. Bukayo Saka – 28 (15 goals, 13 assist)

Saka has been involved in more goals than any other Arsenal player during 2024, highlighting just how much they will miss him while he’s sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Whether he’s whipping in a corner or finding the top corner himself from the edge of the box, Arsenal’s Starboy is undoubtedly one of the most complete players in the league.

4. Erling Haaland – 29 (27 goals, 2 assists)

While Haaland hasn’t been at his very best during the final months of 2024, he did return to form with a goal against Leicester City over the weekend.

“It’s always a relief to score. It’s been a difficult time,” he told the club’s official website. “Now it’s New Year, so don’t think too much about football.

“It’s five or six days until the next game, I think it’s the longest time I think in a pretty long period, so now we can rest a little bit and then we go again on the 4th.”

3. Alexander Isak – 31 (25 goals, 6 assists)

When fully fit, there aren’t many forwards across Europe who are more prolific than Newcastle’s talisman.

“Alex is a world-class talent,” Howe told reporters following Isak’s recent hat-trick against Ipswich Town.

“The way he took his goals, he has that coolness and composure very few have. When you add into the mix his technical skills, I think he’s got it all.

“He has unique skills, and the challenge is to get him into the game as much as we can. Earlier in the season we weren’t doing that, but now the team are performing much better.”

2. Mo Salah – 39 (23 goals, 16 assists)

While Salah has undoubtedly been the best player in the Premier League during 2024-25, he’s just been pipped to the top spot of this list as his form took a slight dip during the backend of last season.

Regardless of that, 39 goal contributions in just 31 appearances is hugely impressive. With the sort of form he’s currently in, he’s surely the favourite to win next years’ Ballon d’Or.

1. Cole Palmer – 40 (26 goals, 14 assists)

After catching fire during his debut season at Stamford Bridge, Palmer has maintained those same standards during the first-half of 2024-25.

Throughout 2024, he’s averaged an impressive 1.11 goal contributions per game and there’s still a feeling that he could yet reach another gear.

What a year it’s been for the Chelsea star.