Not just the Premier League – 8 title races that could go to the final day

Manchester City and Arsenal are neck and neck at the top of the Premier League with five games to go, but it isn’t the only title race that promises to keep us hooked until the very end.

At this stage of the season, the picture is becoming clearer for who will be winning their leagues. Bayern Munich have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title, while Inter Milan could mathematically win Serie A this weekend via a certain set of results and Barcelona have pulled clear of Real Madrid in the hunt for LaLiga silverware.

But for those still seeking some twists and turns, the battle between new Premier League leaders City and Arsenal should offer some welcome entertainment for the rest of the season.

Level on points with five games left, it feels as if City and Arsenal will both still be in with a chance of winning the league by the final day of the season in a month’s time. Let the drama unfold.

And that might not be all. These other title races across Europe are still in the balance and could easily go down to the final day too…

Ligue 1

Such has been Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance in Ligue 1 over the past decade or so that sometimes it feels like their name might as well be engraved on the trophy before each season even begins.

But they have never won five titles in a row and face a challenger in the shape of Lens who have a chance of keeping that statistic intact.

With five games left this season, PSG are four points above Lens. However, they are due to face each other in the penultimate game of the season.

Should they keep pace with each other until that point and then Lens were to win their head-to-head battle, they would go into the final day just one point apart.

PSG’s last game of the season will be against neighbours Paris FC, while Lens will be away at Lyon.

Lens have only ever won Ligue 1 once before, back in the 1997-98 season. If they lose to PSG next month, it could be all over, but for now the incentive is there.

Turkish Super Lig

Similarly to Ligue 1, the top two sides in the Turkish Super Lig are separated by four points as things stand, but still have each other to play.

In fact, first-placed Galatasaray will host their second-placed rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday in the Intercontinental Derby.

It was a draw the last time they met, but if Fenerbahce can win and cut the gap to one point, it would set up a thrilling last three games of the season.

Danish Superliga

The Danish Superliga splits in half for the final stretch of the season for a championship round and a relegation round.

There are four games left to determine the league winners this season, with Midtjylland and AGF currently level on 57 points. Midtjylland are top thanks to their better goal difference.

AGF host Midtjylland in their next game on Sunday, which could see the scales tipped in their favour.

The prospect of a draw would keep the teams level on points with three games left, concluding with the final day on May 17.

Midtjylland most recently won the league in 2023-24, but AGF have been waiting since 1986 to finish top. This could be a chance they can’t allow to pass them by.

Scottish Premiership

The title race in Scotland this season has been refreshing thanks to the involvement of Hearts, who have challenged the usual duopoly of Celtic and Rangers and led the way for most of the season.

You’d have to go back to 1984-85 to find the last time a team other than Celtic or Rangers won the Scottish top flight, but Hearts have made a strong attempt at ending that wait.

Their lead in the title race with five games left isn’t as wide as it has been at times, though. They stand just one point above Rangers and three above Celtic.

Due to the format of the league at this stage of the season, they all have each other to play still. In fact, Hearts’ last game of the season will be against Celtic

Austrian Bundesliga

Four rounds of matches remain in this season’s Austrian Bundesliga, which has split into its championship and relegation rounds.

Each team’s points from the regular season get halved and rounded down prior to the split. As things stand, Sturm Graz are top on 29 points, Red Bull Salzburg are second on 28 and LASK are third on 27.

Salzburg and Sturm Graz face off next weekend, and then LASK host Salzburg the week after for the penultimate round of fixtures.

Being a three-horse race means this title battle could easily go down to the wire even if one team drops points.

Russian Premier League

There will be no European football on offer for the winners of the Russian Premier League title race due to the sanctions banning them from UEFA competitions.

But there’s an intriguing title race nonetheless, with Krasnodar one point above Zenit with four games left.

They’ve already played each other twice this season, so all will hinge on how they fare in their remaining games against other teams.

Krasnodar are on a nine-match unbeaten run but Zenit will be waiting to pounce if they drop any points from here on out.

Polish Ekstraklasa

The Polish top flight is tight at both ends of the table. In the bottom half, three points separate the last relegation place from the team in 10th.

But at the top end of the table, three points separate the top three teams: Lech Poznan, Jagiellonia Bialystok and Gornik Zabrze.

The latter two face off this weekend while level on points, each aiming to put the pressure on Lech Poznan.

Even beyond then, though, four games remain in which there could be twists and turns.

Lech Poznan’s fixture list looks slightly kinder but that doesn’t guarantee anything. The league leaders have actually won fewer than half of their league games this season.

Even the team down in seventh are only six points behind them, which might be too much to make up by now but goes to show how many teams could have their say in the title race.

Nemzeti Bajnoksag

That’s the Hungarian top division to us English speakers.

Currently leading the way are ETO after beating Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros last weekend to go three points clear.

But the league leaders’ next game is against third-placed Debrecen, which gives second-placed Ferencvaros a chance to catch up if points are dropped.

After this weekend, only two games each will remain as Keane aims to defend his title with Ferencvaros from last season.

In fact, Ferencvaros have won the past seven Hungarian titles in a row, whereas ETO only have four league titles in their cabinet.

The prospect of him taking the Tottenham job has now been put to one side, but Keane’s managerial credentials could be impacted by how it pans out from here.

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