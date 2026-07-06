Nottingham Forest’s dream XI under Oliver Glasner with FIVE new signings

The managerial merry-go-round at Nottingham Forest continues after Vitor Pereira was rewarded for keeping the club up by being handed the sack.

Forest opted to activate a break-out clause in their former manager’s contract and Oliver Glasner is reportedly on the verge of succeeding the Portuguese.

Glasner played a back five whilst at Palace but he gave a revealing interview to Sky Sports in which he said 4-4-2 was actually his preferred formation.

With the players already at Forest and some rumoured arrivals, doing that at the City Ground looks a real possibility and this is how the Nottingham club could line up under the Austrian.

GK: Matz Sels

Sels confirmed his future as he signed a new contract, keeping him at the City Ground until 2028.

The Belgian shot-stopper joined in 2024 and was one of the signings of the season in the 2024-25 campaign.

RB: Rico Lewis

Rumours are that as part of Elliot Anderson’s sale to Manchester City, there was talk of Lewis coming the other way.

That did not happen in the initial announcement but it does not mean it is not a possibility.

Lewis fell out of favour with Pep Guardiola last season, featuring in just 11 matches, and could be open for a move and a chance at more regular first-team football.

CB: Jhon Lucumi

Forest have been linked with the Bologna defender as per Italian newspaper Il Resto Del Carlino but he has a number of suitors.

Juventus tried and failed with a bid of €18m for the 28-year-old but the Premier League spending power outweighs even a club the size of the Old Lady.

Sunderland tried to get him last year but could not reach a deal and with talk that Morato could depart, it would make sense to strengthen in this area.

Lucumi has 12 months to run on his contract so should be available for a reasonable price.

CB: Murillo

Murillo has emerged as one of the league’s best defenders and at 23, is likely only to improve as his career goes on.

He’s physically imposing but also quick and will be the starting choice once again next season.

LB: Neco Williams

Williams is reportedly on the verge of a new contract with Forest after being named their Player of the Season.

He has interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Everton but looks likely to stay.

RM: Omari Hutchinson

Forest already spent big last summer on Omari Hutchinson, even if their fans wondered why.

The ex-Ipswich winger had a slow start, not helped by the changing manager situation, but found his feet more as the year went on.

There is clearly talent in there and Glasner should be able to help the 22-year-old develop.

CM: Lucas Bergvall

Bergvall has reportedly stated his desire to leave Tottenham in the search of first-team football and it is Forest who are most heavily linked with him.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge said the Reds wanted the Swede although warned that the London club are reportedly not keen on selling him. A large enough offer though and they would likely consider it given they have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

He is a player with a high ceiling and if Forest can pull him away from Tottenham, they will reap the benefits years down the line.

CM: Davide Frattesi

There will be an Anderson-shaped hole in Forest’s midfield next season and replacing him like-for-like is an impossible task.

Still, the show must go on and Forest have been linked with Inter’s Davide Frattesi.

He’s a box-to-box central midfielder and Forest reportedly tried to sign him in January. A bigger bid and the Premier League club may be able to get him to Nottingham.

LM: Morgan Gibbs-White

Keeping Gibbs-White is an absolute must for Forest and the expensive sale of Anderson has put them in a great position to do just that.

He signed a new contract last year, removing that not-so-private release clause, and so any figure would have to be huge for Forest to accept.

In reality, they are not going to be able to find a better replacement and so Glasner will likely have sought reassurance he will be sticking around after the Austrian grew frustrated with Crystal Palace selling their best players.

ST: Santiago Castro

Chris Wood is 34 now and so Forest will likely look for reinforcements up front.

Of the names linked, it is Bologna’s Santiago Castro who has been most rumoured. The forward has been on Forest’s radar for the last 12 months and local Nottingham press claim he could be valued around £34.5m.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals in his 35 Serie A matches last season.

ST: Igor Jesus

It took him a while to get going but Jesus’ goals played a key part in Forest staying up last year.

He scored three in the run-in and ended on six for the campaign.

Another season in the Premier League and Forest fans will be hopeful he can improve on those numbers.

READ MORE: How Vitor Pereira would’ve had Nottingham Forest in a race for Europe…



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