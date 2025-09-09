Nottingham Forest outperformed the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during Nuno Espirito Santo’s 21-month reign at the City Ground.

Nuno took charge of Forest in December 2023 after a dismal run of results led to the dismissal of Steve Cooper

Despite Forest having four points deducted for a breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules, Nuno still managed to keep them up with them finishing 17th, six points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town.

In 2024-25, the Portuguese boss guided the club to seventh in the Premier League – their highest finish in 30 years – as they qualified for Europe for the first time in the 21st century

Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, before losing 2-0 to Manchester City at Wembley.

His success saw him sign a new three-year deal in June, but his position had become uncertain since he publicly declared his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated.

The club spent £180million on nine new players in the summer transfer window, but there were rumours that several were unwanted by the manager.

Forest currently sit 10th in the table after suffering a 3-0 home defeat by West Ham before September’s international break.

One look at the Premier League table since Nuno’s arrival at the City Ground is enough to indicate just how strongly he performed in the job.

Forest sit eighth of the 17 teams to have continuously played in the Premier League since December 2023, picking up 26 wins and 91 points from 62 games.

This points tally is 13 more than Manchester United managed in the same period and 14 more than a Tottenham side managed by Nuno’s likely successor, Ange Postecoglou.

It is also only six points fewer than an Aston Villa side that reached the Champions League quarter-finals in the same time span.

Nuno leaves Forest with the affection of the fans and without leading them into the European campaign that his managerial acumen had earned.

Here’s the full Premier League table since his appointment:

READ NEXT: Ranking the five most box office appointments to work under Marinakis at Nottingham Forest



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Nottingham Forest manager since 2000?

