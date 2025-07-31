Premier League footballers are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world and stars from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United arguably earn far too much.

A lethal combination of desperation and far too much money has led to some clubs forking out eye-watering sums for players who don’t justify it.

We’ve put together an XI of overpaid Premier League stars, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation and containing players from five different clubs.

GK: Alphonse Areola (120k)

Most Premier League goalkeepers are either on low-ish wages or justify their expense with strong performances. Areola arguably does neither.

While the West Ham No. 1 has a good reputation, he isn’t the most adept with his feet and Graham Potter is looking to sign Leicester’s Mads Hermansen to replace him.

RB: Matheus Nunes (130k)

Nunes arrived at Manchester City from Wolves with high expectations, but has often being used as a makeshift right-back.

While his technical skills are evident, he has struggled for consistency and a regular first-team spot under Pep Guardiola.

At £130,000 per week, he may soon find himself an unjustifiable expense for Manchester City who are reportedly interested in signing Tino Livramento.

CB: Harry Maguire (190k)

Maguire remains one of football’s most polarising figures.

Despite improved performances in recent months, his £190,000-a-week wage still draws ire at Manchester United’s profligacy.

Even a standout 2025-26 season is unlikely to alter wider perceptions of Maguire – but a move away from Old Trafford just might.

CB: Wesley Fofana (200k)

Fofana’s potential has always been undeniable, but injuries have limited his contributions since swapping Leicester for Chelsea in 2022.

Earning £200,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, he’ll need to overcome these fitness challenges to avoid being a financial burden.

LB: Ben Chilwell (200k)

Hampered by frequent injuries, Chilwell’s continued presence at Chelsea has left their fans frustrated at what they consider a wasted talent.

With a £200,000 weekly wage packet, and now frozen out under coach Enzo Maresca, the club is desperately searching for a new home for the left-back.

Chilwell made little impact on loan at Crystal Palace last year and would need to take a significant pay cut to move permanently elsewhere.

CM: Mason Mount (250k)

Mount’s move to Manchester United in 2023 was greeted with huge excitement, but his time at Old Trafford has been a huge disappointment.

Long-term injuries and poor performances when available have led some to label him one of the Premier League’s worst-ever signings.

Mount still takes home £250,000 a week and sleeps soundly at night. Probably.

CM: Casemiro (350k)

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United with a wealth of experience and trophies from his time at Real Madrid.

But, after an excellent start, questions were raised about his mobility and ability to keep up with the Premier League’s pace.

To justify his mammoth £350,000 per week salary, Casemiro needs to lead United’s midfield with the authority and consistency expected of a world-class player – if his legs still allow him too.

READ: Five Man Utd players destined for Ruben Amorim’s bomb squad: Onana, Casemiro…

CM: Kalvin Phillips (150k)

Once a standout midfielder for both Leeds and England, Phillips has struggled to replicate that form since moving to Manchester City in 2022.

Injuries, limited opportunities and a severe drop-off in form across loans at West Ham and now Ipswich have only added to the scrutiny around his £150,000 weekly wage.

There’s more chance of discovering life on Mars than Phillips finding a way back under Guardiola. He needs to move for the sake of his career.

RW: Raheem Sterling (325k)

Once a key figure for both club and country, Sterling has experienced an enormous fall from grace since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea in 2022.

With a weekly wage of £325,000, his inconsistent showings led him to be shipped out on loan to Arsenal for the 2024-25 season, where he has made little to no impact.

Time is running out for Sterling to prove he still has something to offer at the highest level.

Fulham are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old, who would have to take a huge pay cut to move to Craven Cottage.

LW: Jack Grealish (300k)

Grealish was a key part of Manchester City’s treble-winning squad in 2023, but his £300,000-a-week salary feels wildly disproportionate to his output.

While his ball-carrying ability and creativity are top-class, his wages cannot be justified given his goal and assist numbers, nor his role on the periphery of the squad.

The midfielder is widely expected to leave City this summer, although his sky-high wages are putting off several interested suitors.

ST: Gabriel Jesus (265k)

Jesus is known for his technical ability and work rate, but his finishing has often let him down in crucial moments.

At £265,000 per week, Arsenal fans would have expected a more clinical striker who can start regularly and deliver consistently in big games.

Arsenal’s title ambitions hinge on players like him, but his consistent injury problems have often left the team with no recognised striker.

The arrival of Viktor Gyokeres and versatility of Kai Havertz means it’s difficult to see Jesus starting regularly for Arsenal, even when he’s fit.

