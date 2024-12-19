9 players we can’t believe haven’t scored in the Premier League this season

We’re quickly approaching the halfway mark of the 2024-25 season and big stars from Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are yet to score a single goal this season.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and Bryan Mbeumo have been in prolific form of late, there are plenty of other high-profile names who are yet to get off the mark in 2024-25.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Premier League and have found nine players who still haven’t scored in the league this season.

Phil Foden

After winning the Premier League Player of the Season award for his heroics in 2023-24, expectations surrounding Foden were sky-high going into this season.

However, a number of knocks coupled with Manchester City’s dismal form seems to have affected Foden dramatically this year.

The 24-year-old is yet to score this season despite having 24 shots in the 11 league appearances he’s made.

While most of Foden’s underlying stats have dropped off a cliff compared to last season, he still averages 2.2 shots per game which is the third highest in the entire City squad.

Surely it’s only a matter of time before he rediscovers his spark?

Gabriel Jesus

With Kai Havertz now firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, Jesus has found it tough to make much of an impression of late.

While he has featured in 13 league matches up until this point, those appearances only amount to 266 minutes of football.

During his limited game time, Jesus has accumulated an xG of 0.9, but is yet to score from the limited chances he’s been given. Perhaps his Carabao hat-trick against Crystal Palace will light a fire in the Brazilian?

Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah averaged a Premier League goal every 214 minutes for Arsenal last season, but he’s yet to find his scoring boots at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles splashed £30million on the 25-year-old in the summer, but he’s failed to score in his first 11 league appearances for the club.

Lately, he’s been used as an impact sub, as Jean-Philippe Mateta is firmly ahead of the former Arsenal star in the pecking order.

Savinho

After scoring nine goals in La Liga last season, City fans were excited about the addition of Savinho over the summer.

While the tricky winger has looked like a lively addition, his end product hasn’t quite been up to scratch. The 20-year-old has underperformed his xG by 2.1 goals which is the biggest underperformance from any City player this season.

Timo Werner

The German forward is still waiting for his first league goal of the season, having failed to score in 13 appearances up until this point.

Ange Postecoglou has predominately used the 28-year-old as an impact sub and while he has produced three assists, he’ll be hoping to find the back of the net soon.

Raheem Sterling

The days when Sterling would regularly score 15+ goals in a season now seem like a distant memory.

After being cast aside by Enzo Maresca, Mikel Arteta took a punt on the 30-year-old and signed him on a season-long loan.

As his minutes in the Premier League have been limited, it probably won’t come as much of a surprise that he’s yet to find the back of the net this season.

Jack Grealish

Not only has Grealish failed to score in the Premier League this season, he’s not scored a single goal at club level across all competitions in the entirety of 2024.

Surely he’ll score at least one goal before the year ends?

Taiwo Awoniyi

With Chris Wood currently in the form of his life, Awoniyi is now firmly behind the New Zealand international in the pecking order.

In fairness to the Forest forward, he’s only managed to take four shots this season so the fact he hasn’t scored probably won’t come as a huge surprise.

Alexis Mac Allister

Since 2021-22, Mac Allister has averaged 6.7 goals per season in the Premier League, but he’s yet to get off the mark this year.

With the Argentine midfielder playing in a more withdrawn role under Arne Slot, he’s taking 0.6 fewer shots per game than he was last season.

Given Mohamed Salah has scored 42% of Liverpool’s goals in the Premier League this season, the Reds could benefit from someone like Mac Allister rediscovering his goalscoring touch.