The 7 players who have scored 100+ Premier League goals since 2014

Since the start of the 2014-15 Premier League season, we’ve had Ebola, the Bataclan attacks, Brexit, Pokemon Go!, the launch of TikTok, Trump, the first HIV patients to be cured, a f*cking pandemic, the death of the Queen of England, an Oasis reunion, and loads of goals.

It’s mainly the goals we’re interested in, to be honest.

Few players have racked up treble figures in the Premier League in the past ten years. Today, we’re focussing on the seven players who have notched over a hundred goals at England’s top level.

7. Sadio Mane

Mane came to England in 2014 when he signed for Southampton. He spent two seasons with Saints, scoring just about every other game from the wing, before Liverpool did what Liverpool did back then, and bought Southampton’s best player.

The Senegalese superstar spent six seasons on Merseyside, somehow improving his goals-per-game ratio in the process, and eventually departed for Bayern Munich in 2022, after scoring 111 Premier League goals.

He spent one season in Bavaria, during which time he reportedly gave Leroy Sane a bunch of fives. Mane is with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, these days.

6. Raheem Sterling

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Sterling was raised in London after his father was murdered when Raheem was two years old.

Sterling was put into a specialist school due to behavioural problems, came through it, joined a local youth team, was scouted, and encouraged to leave London by his mother due to what she described as a hostile gang culture.

Raheem the Dream made his name at Liverpool as an exciting young winger, but his goalscoring really took off at Manchester City where he scored 91 times in 225 Premier League games. He’s on 112 overall in 2024.

He’s now in his third season at Chelsea and finds himself frozen out of the first team. Sterling has come through far worse than this, and we reckon he’ll do it again—plenty left in the tank yet.

5. Heung-min Son

The unofficial King of South Korea has quietly become a Premier League great. He joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22m. That was a record transfer fee for an Asian footballer at the time, surpassing the legendary Hidetoshi Nakata.

Since then it’s just been an absolute joy to watch Son. Whether he’s on the wing, playing off the striker (Harry Kane for a long time), or as the focal point of the attack, he can literally do everything.

Right foot, left foot, head—whatever you want. He’s rapid, he’s a clinical finisher, he’s a beautiful passer.

No surprise then, that he’s knocked in 122 goals in his 305 Premier League appearances so far. Who knows how many more he can add to that total.

4. Sergio Aguero

Of the seven players on this list, Kun Aguero has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of the lot. Once every 104 minutes that Aguero spent on the pitch, he scored a goal. On average, obviously. You couldn’t set your watch by it.

The bloke scored 132 goals in just 188 Premier League games—a silly goal return. He played 15 games against Newcastle, and scored 15 goals past them.

There are Geordies who still see Aguero’s face in their nightmares. Rumours of a four-legged beast with the face of Sergio Aguero that stalks through the shadows of Jesmond Dene on foggy nights are whispered from ear to ear in the Bigg Market. Probably.

3. Jamie Vardy

Chat sh*t, get 137 goals banged past you. The Premier League f*cked around and found out with Jamie Vardy.

He worked his way up, powered by can after can of Red Bull, howled at the Wolves fans, pranced around like a silly bird in front of the Crystal Palace fans, won the league, got relegated, came back, and scored goals all over again.

He’s made mistakes in the past—we all have—but the Premier League is a more fun place with Vardy around. The sh*thousing has already begun in 2024-25, and we look forward to what’s yet to come.

2. Mohamed Salah

Chelsea had an absolute stinker when they let Mohamed Salah go. Bought him for £11m from Basel, sold him for a similar fee to Roma a couple of seasons and a couple of loans later.

After two-and-a-half seasons in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma, Liverpool had seen enough to take a £36.9m gamble on the Egyptian.

Since that day, in the summer of 2016, Salah has netted 157 Premier League goals for the Reds.

You’ll notice the only Chelsea player on this list so far is Raheem Sterling, who is currently training separately from the first team and, SPOILER ALERT: The number one player on this list ain’t a Chelsea boy either.

1. Harry Kane

The only player to score 200+ Premier League goals across the last ten years is England’s captain Harry Kane. He’s on 210 since the start of 2014-15, and he scored three more just before that, which puts him on 213 overall.

Just 47 more and he’ll equal Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record. Problem is, he’s gone to Bayern Munich in the hunt for silverware.

What do you do if you’re Harry Kane? Do you stay at Bayern, desperately hoping that they get their act together and have a resurgent season, dethroning Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga or winning a domestic trophy?

Or, at the age of 32, do you head back to the Premier League before your legs give up the ghost, and attempt to become the all-time Premier League top scorer?

Neither one of those outcomes is a certainty, but surely, surely he’ll win something before he calls it a day. Won’t he? Hmm…