The 5 players who have a superior goals-per-minute ratio than Mo Salah in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah is unarguably one of the greatest goalscorers in Premier League history, but five players have a greater goals-per-minute ratio in the competition than the Liverpool legend.

Salah has notched 157 goals in 260 appearances for Chelsea and Liverpool in the league, scoring at a rate of one goal every 135 minutes – and we’re not even counting the 69 assists he provided too.

But we’ve crunched the numbers to reveal the five Premier League strikers with a superior goals-per-minute ratio than the great Egyptian.

5. Ruud van Nistelrooy

With 95 goals in 150 Premier League appearances for Manchester United between 2001 and 2006, Van Nistelrooy is one of the most clinical strikers ever seen in England’s top flight.

When put through on goal, the Dutchman’s blood had the temperature of a Slush Puppie while his resting pulse rate was closer to a sloth than a human being attempting to execute skill in front of 70,000 spectators.

A mean penalty taker too, Van Nistelrooy scored once every 128 minutes in the league for United and returned to Old Trafford in 2024 as part of the coaching staff.

4. Harry Kane

Don’t listen to those who’ll reduce Kane to a meme for his lack of trophies; his record of 213 goals in 316 league appearances for Tottenham is nothing short of extraordinary.

Blessed with an explosive snapshot and the ability to be in the right place at the right time, Kane’s goals carried Spurs for almost a decade as they came achingly close to silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.

His final season in the Premier League, 2022-23, was arguably his most impressive as the England captain scored 30 goals in a rancid Tottenham side.

With a goal every 126 minutes in the top flight, Kane nestles into fourth place.

3, Thierry Henry

Henry is Arsenal’s record goalscorer and found the back of the net 175 times in 258 Premier League appearances – a goal every 122 minutes.

With a strong shout to be the best Premier League player of all-time, the Frenchman won two league titles at Highbury (ask your dad) and married athleticism with jaw-dropping skill to great effect.

2. Sergio Aguero

There’s an argument that Aguero’s prowess is slightly overlooked due to the weariness many people feel about Manchester City’s recent domination of the English game.

But it’s surely no coincidence that their imperial phase really clicked into gear with the signing of Aguero from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Strong, quick and deadly with the whites of the goalkeepers eyes in his sights, the Argentinian scored an incredible 184 goals in 275 Premier League appearances for City – including that title-winning goal – but somehow only won the Golden Boot once in 2014-15.

Even when Pep Guardiola didn’t really fancy him, Aguero changed his game to become more of an all-rounder without impacting his goal record.

Between 2011 and 2021, Aguero scored a league goal every 108 minutes for City. His legendary status is assured.

1. Erling Haaland

The current terroriser of Premier League defences, Haaland has scored 63 goals in 66 league matches for City since his arrival in 2022.

That’s one goal every 85 minutes – and he’s only 24. Christ.