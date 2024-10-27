The four players with more goals against the ‘big six’ than Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah has an incredible record against the ‘big six’ with 43 Premier League goals against the fellow top sides in the division.

Impressively, Salah averages a Premier League goal against a ‘big six’ side every 137.5 minutes which is an unbelievably good return.

Since 1992, here are the four players with more league goals against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham than Salah has.

Note: when players are tied on the same number of goals, we have ordered them by their minutes per goal ratio.

4. Jamie Vardy – 44 goals

Given Vardy has never played for one of the so-called ‘big boys’ in the Premier League, his record against them is mightily impressive.

His raw pace makes him an absolute nightmare for defences who play with a high line and he’s still going strong in the league today, aged 37.

Of all of the ‘big six’ sides, Vardy boasts the best record against Arsenal who he’s scored 11 league goals against during his career so far.

3. Sergio Aguero – 44 goals

Aguero just edges ahead of Vardy in this list thanks to his superior minutes-per-goal ratio against the big six. During his time in England, he averaged a goal against a ‘big six’ club every 127.9 minutes.

The Argentine forward often came alive for Manchester City in the big games, especially against Tottenham who he scored 11 goals against in 16 matches.

Impressively, of Arguero’s 184 Premier League goals, 23.9% of them came against fellow ‘big six’ clubs. He certainly can’t be accused of being a stat-padder.

2. Wayne Rooney – 45 goals

Not only did Rooney score 45 league goals against ‘big six’ opposition, but he also provided 14 assists in those fixtures too.

Of the top Premier League sides, Rooney seemed to especially enjoy scoring against Arsenal as he bagged 12 league goals against the Gunners throughout his illustrious career.

Unsurprisingly, the only ‘big six’ club that Rooney never scored against in the league was Manchester United despite making six appearances against the Red Devils.

1. Alan Shearer – 56 goals

While it seems inevitable that Salah will eventually overtake Vardy, Aguero and Rooney for goals against the ‘big six’, Shearer’s record of 56 goals will still take some catching.

Impressively, the former Newcastle marksman has scored 10 or more league goals against Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United.

In total, Shearer played 129 league matches against the top sides in England and he averaged 0.43 goals per game in those fixtures.

As of writing, Salah is 13 goals away from matching Shearer’s scoring record against the big six. Whether or not he breaks it will likely depend on if he extends his contract with Liverpool beyond 2025.

“The thing with Salah is, he’s had a rest in the summer and come back in better than ever,” Shearer said in September when discussing the Egyptian star.

“He’s started the season incredibly well and when you look at his physique and who and what he is, there’s no doubt he can play at the top level for another two or three years at least.

“I understand from his point of view that he’ll want a longer contract as he’ll feel he’s better than a one-year deal, but I guess it’s ‘watch this space’ with him.”