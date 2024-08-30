The players with the most points in their first 100 Premier League home games

Football’s most successful teams build a foundation on strong home form, but that can only be done if you’ve got players capable of making that home ground a fortress.

Without getting too Brendan Rodgers about things, building strong home form requires plenty of character and grit as well as obvious ability. Certain players are simply built for that level of pressure and actually thrive on it, on their way to becoming serial winners.

Thanks to data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 players who’ve amassed the most points in the Premier League after their first 100 home games with the same club. It’s a properly stacked list.

10. Nicky Butt – 248 points

A wildly underrated player, Butt lost just six of his first 100 home league games after breaking into Manchester United’s first team in 1992.

While never the standout or the star name in the side, the midfielder was a reliable rotation arm whose presence was always valued by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Butt enjoyed his best stint in the side in the mid-to-late 1990s following Paul Ince’s move to Inter, which resulted in a regular place in the side.

He made the 1997-98 Premier League Team of the Year and was a key member of the squad in his six Premier League title wins with United.

9. Ederson – 249 points

Ederson simply had to be a success for Manchester City after the Claudio Bravo project failed miserably in Pep Guardiola’s first season, ending Joe Hart’s career at the top level in the process.

Thankfully, the Brazilian was an instant hit after arriving from Benfica in 2017. He kept 16 clean sheets in 36 Premier League games as City won the Premier League with a record 100 points, losing 11 of his first 100 home league games.

He’s retained that importance to the side ever since, even if he does have a moment of madness or two in him from time to time.

8. Sadio Mane – 251 points

Having previously been linked to Manchester United, it was Liverpool who won the race for Mane in 2016, joining as the most expensive African player of all time at that point.

Mane scored on debut as Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 away at the Emirates and would lose just five of his first 100 games at Anfield in the Premier League, forming one-third of one of the most effective attacking trio English football has seen alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

7. Wayne Rooney – 252 points

Rooney had already made 98 Premier League appearances with Everton before his high-profile switch to United in 2004, but the teenager took it to another level upon arriving at Old Trafford.

A hat-trick on debut in the Champions League was followed by a draw at home in the Premier League to Middlesborough, but Rooney was quickly among the goals once again when Arsenal came to Old Trafford and he greeted them with a goal and an assist.

Even though United finished third and trophyless in 2004-05, Rooney still managed to lose only six of his first 100 Premier League games at the Theatre of Dreams.

6. Didier Drogba – 253 points

Jose Mourinho has explained how he begged Roman Abramovich for Didier Drogba ahead of anyone else in 2004 and it quickly became obvious why.

One of the greatest forwards to grace the Premier League, he was integral to Mourinho’s outrageous record at Stamford Bridge, losing just three times in his first 100 Premier League games. Three. That is absurd.

Sixteen goals in all competitions represented a somewhat slow start in his first season, but it was just the beginning of something beautiful.

=4. Bernardo Silva – 260 points

Signing in the same summer as Ederson, Silva’s performances against City for Monaco in the Champions League were enough to tempt the club into purchasing the playmaker – and they’ve never looked back.

He played more than any other City player in his first season, making 53 appearances in all competitions and losing just eight of his first 100 Premier League fixtures at the Etihad Stadium over the following few years, with Pep Guardiola’s side tightening their grip on domestic dominance.

=4. Nemanja Vidic – 260 points

Completely level on points with City’s Silva is a noisy neighbour from the previous generation, with Vidic also losing eight of his first 100 Premier League games at Old Trafford with United.

The Serbian is now remembered extremely fondly among United fans as a former captain and club legend who won it all with the club, but he endured a tough start after signing in January 2006.

“I remember the first training session playing against Giggsy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Saha, Rooney… wow, seriously. That was a nightmare,” Vidic told Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FIVE podcast in 2023.

“I was kicking them all training not because I wanted to but because I couldn’t catch them. They were too fast.”

3. Michael Carrick – 261 points

From one United legend to another, Carrick had plenty of top-flight experience upon signing for United in 2006, but went on a mammoth run in his first few years as a Red Devil, losing just seven times at home in the Premier League and amassing 261 points.

Carrick was always quietly incredibly important to United, playing a vital role in what many consider to be Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatest team in the late 2000s alongside Paul Scholes, Darren Fletcher, Park Ji-sung and Owen Hargreaves.

As time passed, his influence became more respected and he was given his flowers a lot more regularly, eventually retiring in 2018 with the general consensus being that he was one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation.

2. Virgil van Dijk – 262 points

The very definition of a living legend, it’ll be an incredibly dark day around Anfield when Van Dijk eventually waves goodbye to Liverpool fans.

His £75million signing in January 2018 came with plenty of criticism, but those critics quickly ate their words as the Dutch defender proved to be the final piece of the puzzle for the Reds, winning the Champions League in 2018-19 and – crucially – the Premier League in 2019-20.

1. Patrice Evra – 263 points

Sitting at the top of the tree is yet another United legend who endured a slow start alongside Vidic.

Evra signed alongside the Serbian in January 2006 and struggled to get a hang of the English game at first, but ultimately got a grip of proceedings and blossomed into the perfect replacement for Gabriel Heinze, going on to win 263 points from his first 100 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman went on to win the lot with United before leaving in 2014, but did return to the Premier League very briefly with West Ham before his retirement in 2018.