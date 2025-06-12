Every Premier League club’s pre-season schedule ahead of 2025-26
The Premier League season is now over, but the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been busy finalising lucrative pre-season fixtures to prepare themselves for 2025-26.
While some clubs will be staying local, several of next season’s top-flight sides will be playing games in the United States and Asia.
We’ve scoured the internet to bring you all the confirmed pre-season fixtures for each Premier League club before the start of the next campaign.
Note: We have excluded Chelsea and Manchester City, who are playing at this summer’s Club World Cup and do not have any friendlies scheduled.
Arsenal
23 July – AC Milan (Singapore)
27 July – Newcastle United (Singapore)
31 July – Tottenham Hotspur (Hong Kong)
Aston Villa
16 July – Walsall (A)
19 July – Hansa Rostock (A)
30 July – St. Louis City (A)
2 August – Nashville SC (A)
Bournemouth
26 July – Everton (New Jersey, United States)
30 July – Manchester United (Chicago, United States)
3 August – West Ham United (Atlanta, United States)
Brentford
N/A
Brighton
2 August – Southampton (A)
9 August – Wolfsburg (H)
Burnley
26 July – Huddersfield Town (A)
26 July – Shrewsbury Town (A)
2 August – Stoke City (A)
9 August – TBC (H)
Crystal Palace
10 August – Liverpool (Wembley, Community Shield)
Everton
15 July – Accrington Stanley (A)
19 July – Blackburn Rovers (A)
26 July – Bournemouth (New Jersey, United States)
30 July – West Ham United (Chicago, United States)
3 August – Manchester United (Atlanta, United States)
Fulham
9 August – Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
Leeds
19 July – Manchester United (Stockholm, Sweden)
2 August – Villarreal (H)
9 August – AC Milan (Dublin, Republic of Ireland)
Liverpool
13 July – Preston North End (A)
26 July – AC Milan (Hong Kong)
30 July – Yokohama F. Marinos (Yokohama, Japan)
10 August – Crystal Palace (Wembley, Community Shield)
Manchester United
19 July – Leeds United (Stockholm, Sweden)
26 July – West Ham United (New Jersey, United States)
30 July – Bournemouth (Chicago, United States)
3 August – Everton (Atalanta, United States)
9 August – Fiorentina (H)
Newcastle
19 July – Celtic (A)
27 July – Arsenal (Singapore)
TBC July/August – K-League Select XI (South Korea)
TBC July/August – Tottenham (South Korea)
9 August – Atletico Madrid (H)
Nottingham Forest
N/A
Sunderland
12 July – Gateshead (A)
12 July – South Shields (A)
19 July – TBC (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)
21 July – (Estadio Algarve, Portugal)
26 July – Heart of Midlothian (A)
29 July – Hull City (A)
2 August – Real Betis (H)
Tottenham
31 July – Arsenal (Hong Kong)
7 August – Bayern Munich (A)
TBC July/August – Newcastle United (South Korea)
13 August – PSG (UEFA Super Cup, Udine, Italy)
West Ham
26 July – Manchester United (New Jersey, United States)
30 July – Everton (Chicago, United States)
3 August – Bournemouth (Atlanta, United States)
Wolves
26 July – Stoke City (A)