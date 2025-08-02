Since the Premier League was founded in 1992, 34 players have scored 100 or more goals in the competition and there are several stars who could join that list in 2025-26.

As the Premier League is widely considered as the most competitive league in the world, scoring over 100 goals takes some doing.

We’ve looked at the players who are on the verge of reaching the 100-goal milestone and have assessed their chances of reaching it this season.

Erling Haaland

The Manchester City forward is only 15 goals away from reaching the 100-club and he’s bound to do it in record time.

Since arriving in England, Haaland has averaged 28.3 league goals per season and doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

Being just 15 goals away from the milestone, we’d be shocked if the 25-year-old hasn’t reached the 100-goal landmark by Christmas.

Alan Shearer currently holds the record as the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals as he only needed 124 games.

However, Haaland will break that record if he scores 15 or more goals in his next 27 league matches. Given his strike rate, you wouldn’t back against him.

Chris Wood

Having scored an impressive 89 goals throughout his Premier League career, the New Zealand international is only 11 strikes away from joining the exclusive 100-goal club.

At the age of 33, he enjoyed his best-ever scoring season in 2024-25, bagging 20 league goals for Nottingham Forest and firing them to Europe in the process.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to hit those same heights in 2025-26, but even if he does drop off, he’s still likely to end the season as part of the 100-goal club.

Callum Wilson

Wilson has just signed for West Ham and it’ll be interesting to see if he can kick on.

Injuries plagued the final few years of his career at Newcastle, as he’s only made 11 league starts over the last two Premier League campaigns.

However, the 100-goal landmark is within touching distance for Wilson, who’s currently on 88 Premier League goals.

While he has not scored double figures in the league since 2022–23, there’s a chance that he rediscovers his scoring form with his new club.

Injuries could hamper his chances of reaching 100 goals before the 2025-26 season is done, but when fully fit, he’s certainly still capable of scoring at this level.

Danny Welbeck

In order to reach the 100-club before the end of 2025-26, Welbeck would need to have – by far – the best scoring season of his career to date.

He’s currently on 77 goals, meaning he needs another 23 in order to reach the exclusive club.

Last season, the 34-year-old managed to score double-digits for the first time in his Premier League career, scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances for Brighton.

Scoring 23+ seems very unlikely, but with the amount of chances Brighton are likely to create, you never know.

Gabriel Jesus

Now we’re into serious dreamland territory.

His Premier League tally currently sits at 76, meaning he needs another 24 before he joins the 100-club.

A few years ago, that would’ve been a realistic tally for someone like Jesus, but these days it’s hard to see him scoring more than 10, especially with Viktor Gyokeres now around.

Injuries have hampered his game time in recent seasons as he’s only scored seven league goals across his last two seasons with Arsenal.

Most players are at the peak of their powers when they turn 28, but in the case of Jesus, it seems like his best years might already be behind him.

Ollie Watkins

The last candidate within a realistic distance of reaching 100 goals next season is Watkins.

Following some prolific years with Aston Villa, his current Premier League tally sits at 75, meaning he needs another 25 goals.

While that would require him to have the best scoring season of his career to date, 25 goals isn’t unreasonable for a player of Watkins’ ability.

Over the last three seasons, he’s averaged 16.6 league goals per season and you’d fancy him to get close to 20 goals again in 2025-26. Watch this space.

