Comparing every Premier League club’s points & goals tallies to the same stage last season

Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are the Premier League’s most-improved sides of 2024-25 when you stack up their points tallies to the same stage last season, while Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester City compare the least favourably.

It’s still early days so far this season, but it’s been anything but predictable at this stage. Liverpool have opened up a five-point gap at the summit over perennial champions Manchester City, while Chelsea and Arsenal are a further four points behind.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Fulham are all upsetting the odds to sit up near the Champions League qualification spots, ahead of bigger-spending clubs including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Behind Liverpool and City, things remain incredibly congested and yet to take shape. Just four points separate Chelsea up in third and Manchester United down in 13th.

But which sides are doing best when you compare it to the standards set last season? And which are doing the worst?

We’ve jumped in our time machine to go back to the same date last year to see how things shaped up after 11 matches last season.

The most striking differences to the table today were Tottenham riding high up in second, still riding high after Ange Postecoglou’s excellent start.

On the inverse, Chelsea were down in 10th following a slow start made by Mauricio Pochettino, while Forest and Fulham were languishing in the bottom half of the table.

READ NEXT: The Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2024-25 so far



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?



We’ve compared every Premier League club’s record and taken a closer look at how it compares to the same stage last season, obviously ignoring the three newly-promoted sides.

Here’s how the numbers break down in full for every club:

1. Liverpool

Points: +4

Goals for: -3

Goals against: -4

Position: +2

2. Manchester City

Points: -4

Goals for: -6

Goals against: +5

Position: -1

3. Chelsea

Points: +4

Goals for: +4

Goals against: +1

Position: +7

4. Arsenal

Points: -5

Goals for: -5

Goals against: +3

Position: =

5. Nottingham Forest

Points: +6

Goals for: +3

Goals against: -5

Position: +8

6. Brighton

Points: +1

Goals for: -5

Goals against: -5

Position: +1

7. Fulham

Points: +6

Goals for: +7

Goals against: -4

Position: +8

8. Newcastle United

Points: -2

Goals for: -14

Goals against: =

Position: -1

9. Aston Villa

Points: -4

Goals for: -8

Goals against: -2

Position: -4

10. Tottenham

Points: -10

Goals for: =

Goals against: =

Position: -8

11. Brentford

Points: =

Goals for: +3

Goals against: +8

Position: -1

12. Bournemouth

Points: +9

Goals for: +6

Goals against: -12

Position: +7

13. Manchester United

Points: -3

Goals for: =

Goals against: -4

Position: -5

14. West Ham

Points: -2

Goals for: -5

Goals against: -1

Position: -2

16. Everton

Points: -1

Goals for: -1

Goals against: -2

Position: =

18. Crystal Palace

Points: -8

Goals for: -2

Goals against: -2

Position: -7

19. Wolves

Points: -6

Goals for: +2

Goals against: +8

Position: -5