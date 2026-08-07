Premier League clubs have been busy releasing their away kits – but how highly do the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United rank?

While home kits require designers to stick to a formula, away kits allow them to metaphorically let their hair down.

Away kits are often a bit more fun than the home kits and here’s our ranking of what teams have come up with.

Note: We are still waiting on Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest to release their away kit. They will be included once released.

18. Crystal Palace

Bit of a Friday afternoon feel to this one, with there being little design on the kit. The blurb with the release of it says there is a “a subtle embossed eagle etched” but it is so subtle that it is hard to even see in photos.

In truth, their home kit would have made for a better away top.

Eagle Black kit in Como 🤌 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 29, 2026

17. Hull City

Hull’s home kit was so good that it makes sense their away kit had to be a little dull.

It’s very plain, not helped by kit designers OXEN’s choice to put their logo on the sleeve and shift the Hull badge into the centre. Hull say it’s taking inspiration from the kits of 1988 to 1990 and let’s be honest, how many times are they likely to use it considering they are the only team to play in orange?

Hull City. Front and centre. pic.twitter.com/SoJZPcj2Em — Hull City (@HullCity) July 23, 2026

16. Coventry City

It’s better than their home kit but that was a particularly low bar.

The word you would use to describe it is fine, even if it does look a little like an Everton training kit.

It costing £90 for the ‘pro’ version is not fine though.

Set the pace. 🏁 Away Kit 26/27. In store and online now. — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 30, 2026

15. Newcastle United

This is a classic example of a great shirt ruined by awful sponsors.

Thankfully, it’s not Saudi green and actually looks good with the light green on the collar and sleeves along with the retro badge.

Unfortunately, all of that is ruined by a massive KNOX HYDRATE sponsor which is the width of the shirt and has a stupid logo above it to boot. Newcastle also do not get enough stick for the Noon yellow block sponsor that has become a staple of their shirt in recent years.

It may well outsell the home kit but that is more telling of just how bad that is compared to this.

Our city. Our castle. United. 🩵

The 26/27 Newcastle United Away shirt, out now in-store and online. — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 24, 2026

14. Bournemouth

If you read our home kit ranking, you will know the Bournemouth strip lost huge marks because of the eyesore of the Vitality button in the middle but don’t worry because it’s here to ruin the away shirt too. In fact, both of the sponsors do.

It’s a good-looking kit and quite fun with a lightning bolt/zig-zag pattern across it but the light purple is a lovely colour. Does it look a bit like a keeper shirt? Sure, but it still looks nice.

Until you see the god-awful logos. Why could they not at least be in the same colour scheme?

Introducing the AFC Bournemouth 2026/27 away kit 💜🍒 Available now at https://t.co/kt58LdIFAP 🙌 pic.twitter.com/y4SCSsq5Ij — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 30, 2026

13. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton’s away is just the home shirt but with the colours inverted, which does sort of fit with the idea that Nike have given up when it comes to designing kits.

It’s fine but will not be one that sticks long in the memory.

We’re delighted to unveil our new @NikeFootball home & away kits, available online now! 😍 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 8, 2026

12. Tottenham Hotspur

There’s just something about this that says training kit more than it does match kit.

We’re not quite sure what the design is supposed to represent although the club say “the shirt pops with an almost iridescent flow of orange and pink.”

For £90, I would want it to do a lot more than that.

Built for the journey 🛣️

11. Everton

Ooh, that is nice that isn’t it? There is an aura of respectability about it and perhaps the only improvements would have been inverting the club logo to white with a blue outline.

The sponsors as well have been colour matched to the style of the kit which always looks better.

Pre-order the new away kit ahead of release on 23 July and get free shipping on all online UK orders courtesy of Fanatics. ⚪️ — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2026

10. Ipswich Town

Ipswich’s away kit is a nod to the one worn between 1996 and 1998 and is a rarely seen cream colour.

If we’re honest, we think the stripes would have looked better done vertically like the original and what made the past version so iconic was the Abbot Ale sponsor.

Of course, alcohol laws mean that it was no longer possible but perhaps there could have been a nod to it.

It’s decent.

9. Liverpool

Liverpool had one of the best away kits last year with that turquoise green, which makes the 2026-27 offering feel rather plain.

It’s fine with the retro badge and Adidas logo, but it’s just a bit boring and feels like a missed opportunity.

Thoughts on our new away kit in action? 🤍 Get yours direct from the club with @LFCRetail: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2026

8. Chelsea

Chelsea have gone all Roman Empire with their away kit, with the collar looking like the kind of crown worn by emperors of yesterday.

There will be not be any conquering of Europe for Chelsea, though while we were not big fans of the lion badge on the home kit, the away kit is allowed a little more flexibility and so it gets a pass from us.

You have to earn the gold colour though and 10th last season does not cut it.

Unleash the pride. ➡️ Away Kit 26/27. Available now in-store and online.#UnleashTheLion — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2026

7. Manchester City

Chelsea and City will feel like they’ve turned up to a party in the same outfit, considering how similar their designs look.

While Chelsea’s is a bit more floral, City’s is cleaner with thick dashes of gold around the collar and sleeves. A nice touch is the bee etched onto it, a symbol of Manchester.

Our 26/27 Away Kit is here! 🌟 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 31, 2026

6. Brentford

“Are you Millwall in disguise?”

Brentford have taken inspiration from their London neighbours with this dark blue and cream pinstripe kit.

The choice of design comes from the Kingsman film franchise, with director Matthew Vaughn also a Brentford shareholder. According to the club, it pays tribute to “the craftsmanship and heritage of Savile Row.”

Suited and Booted Introducing our new 2026-27 away kit, inspired by the bespoke tailoring of the Kingsman films and brought to life alongside Sir Matthew Vaughn Available online now and in-store tomorrow 10am — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 28, 2026

5. Manchester United

Something about a blue away kit just feels right for United and this is a hark back to the third shirts worn by United in the early 2000s.

United fans will be hoping it brings the same amount of success…

Even away, we’re always United 🔵✨ Introducing our 2026/27 @adidasFootball away jersey, available now 🔗 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 22, 2026

4. Arsenal

Yep, that’s class. Arsenal kits always look good and both the home and away offerings this year are fantastic.

The dark blue is a great colour and we know these kits get signed off months in advance but the gold/yellow accents is a nice accidental nod to their status as champions.

Expect to see plenty of north Londoners wearing it who have supported Arsenal for at least 12 months.

3. Sunderland

Sunderland’s away kit has an unusual collaboration with the club teaming up with Elvis Presley.

The reason why is that the King of Rock’s Can’t Help Falling in Love rings around the Stadium of Light on matchdays.

The top itself is pink and black, which are the colours associated with Presley when he was breaking through as an artist.

Points for originality in what is a great away kit.

2. Leeds United

Oh yes, that is lovely.

There’s a big retro feel with not only the club badge but also the Adidas Originals logo too.

The club badge is excellent, with it featuring the white rose of Yorkshire that used to adorn the kits, and the colours are fantastic.

Of course, there is a massive Red Bull logo across the front which does ruin the retro feel somewhat but at least the Austrian energy drink company agreed to have their logo changed to match the colour.

from Elland Road to everywhere 💛 this is @adidasfootball Leeds United away jersey 26/27, available now — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 4, 2026

1. Fulham

Roger the Dodger FC is here with this from the Fulham designers.

Yes it looks like the Beano character but even still, we think it looks great and one thing you can say about it is we have never seen a similar design in the Premier League before.

The use of the Adidas Trefoil fits in with the retro vibes and it will surely be a popular choice amongst the away contingent.

Always Original. Introducing the 2026/27 Fulham Away Kit, out now. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 3, 2026

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