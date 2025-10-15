Manchester United’s recent failures are highlighted by a quick glance at their net spend per trophy over the past 10 years, with both Liverpool and Manchester City getting much more bang for their buck.

Bankrolled by billionaire owners, Premier League clubs have been throwing money at new players in the hope it translates to results on the pitch.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve looked at the net spend per trophy won for the ‘big six’ Premier League clubs since 2015-16.

And we have counted the Community Shield as a major trophy for the purpose of this exercise. You’re welcome, Mikel.

The figures show that City and Liverpool are obviously dominating in terms of getting a return on their investments.

While Arsenal have closed the gap considerably, failure to win silverware means their recent heavy investment is looking a little desperate.

Manchester United have the biggest net spend of any Premier League side since 2014, which doesn’t reflect well on their trophy haul since then.

Chelsea also have a net spend of over a billion, but they are proficient in selling players and have won several trophies to vindicate their strategy.

Spurs are finally allowed on these lists after winning the Europa League. While they are far behind the rest, another trophy or two would elevate them above United and Arsenal.

6. Tottenham

Transfer expenditure: €1.48billion

Transfer income: €618.3million

Net spend: €861.9million

Trophies won: 1

Net spend per trophy: €861.9million

5. Manchester United

Transfer expenditure: €2.04billion

Transfer income: €634.5million

Net spend: €1.4billion

Trophies won: 6

Net spend per trophy: €233.5million

4. Arsenal

Transfer expenditure: €1.61billion

Transfer income: €475.6million

Net spend: €1.13billion

Trophies won: 6

Net spend per trophy: €189.1million

3. Chelsea

Transfer expenditure: €2.84billion

Transfer income: €1.78billion

Net spend: €1.06billion

Trophies won: 8

Net spend per trophy: €133.6million

2. Liverpool

Transfer expenditure: €1.59billion

Transfer income: €909.5million

Net spend: €648.75million

Trophies won: 9

Net spend per trophy: €72million

1. Manchester City

Transfer expenditure: €2.17billion

Transfer income: €993.7million

Net spend: €1.17billion

Trophies won: 19

Net spend per trophy: €61.7million

READ NEXT: The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers adjusted for inflation: Shearer, Pogba…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every manager to have taken charge of 300+ PL games?