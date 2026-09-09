It costs a lot of money to get your brand on the front of a Premier League kit.

Liverpool have announced that Turkish Airlines will take over as their front-of-shirt sponsor, making it one of the most lucrative sponsorship deals in Premier League history.

From next year, Liverpool will be showcasing the airline with a deal worth £60m a season but where does that rank in terms of the biggest fees in the Premier League?

We’ve ranked the eight biggest shirt sponsorship deals in England’s top-flight:

8. Tottenham – AIA (£40m a season)

It may not go to plan on the pitch but off it, Spurs are certainly one of the most effective clubs in the Premier League.

As well as their stadium that generates a huge amount of income, Spurs also receive £40m a year from long-term shirt sponsor AIA.

The north London club have been sponsored by the insurance firm since 2013 but will transition to sponsoring their training gear from next year, meaning Spurs could rise up this list.

Provided they are still in the Premier League.

7. Arsenal – Emirates (£50m a season incl. stadium naming rights)

Nailing down the exact price of Arsenal’s shirt sponsor is tricky as they, like Manchester City, have the same sponsor for both their shirt and stadium.

Reports suggest Emirates, who have sponsored Arsenal since 2006, pay £50m a year which also includes the rights for the stadium to take their name.

=4. Manchester United – Chevrolet (£50m a season)

It may have looked awful and been far too big, but United bosses did not care when the Chevrolet money came rolling in.

The US car brand paid $70m (£50m) to become United’s front-of-shirt sponsor, taking over from Aon in 2014.

It was a huge deal as well and one that lasted seven years before they eventually parted ways in 2021 after COVID.

=4. Liverpool – Standard Chartered (£50m a season)

Liverpool’s new deal will mark the end of one of the longest sponsorships in Premier League history as Standard Chartered have been on the front of the kit for 17 years.

That deal is worth around £50m a year, meaning Liverpool will make £10m more come next season.

=4. Chelsea – USDC (£50m a season)

Chelsea’s front-of-shirt sponsor has been an interesting topic of late, mainly because of the lack of one.

Now, for one year only, Chelsea have filled the vacant space on the front of their kit with USDC by Circle who are apparently a regulated digital dollar stablecoin.

Do we know what that means? No of course not but we do know at least that it has netted Chelsea a reported £50m for this year.

3. Manchester City – Etihad (£70m a season including stadium naming rights)

We will be honest with you and say that City and finances can be a hard task to find a definitive number for.

Since 2009, City have been sponsored by Etihad Airways, a UAE airline owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.

So City are technically sponsoring themselves but with some very distinct legal lines drawn so that they can pass various financial rules in the Premier League and Europe.

A leak of information in 2019 revealed that an email said that of the £67.5m sponsorship in the 2015-16, just £8m came from Etihad and £59.5m came from Sheikh Mansour’s own holding company.

In 2023, the BBC reported the deal to be close to £70m but crucially it goes far beyond the shirt with the stadium also named after the company.

=1. Manchester United – Snapdragon (£60m a season)

United may not have won the league in over a decade but they can still attract the big bucks when it comes to shirt sponsors.

Having pocketed £50m a year for the Chevrolet sponsor, they improved on it with a reported £60m a year via Snapdragon.

The American producer of computer chips took over sponsorship of United in 2023 for an initial three years but an extension was triggered in 2024, taking them to June 2029.

=1. Liverpool – Turkish Airlines (£60m a season)

Liverpool have announced a five-year deal with the airline, seeing them raise their profits by £10m from their previous sponsor.

It is a sponsorship that ties the Premier League record for the most lucrative and signals just how big both Liverpool and United are, even if they are not winning titles.

The sponsor will kick in at the start of the 2027-28 season and will be the fourth airline sponsor in the Premier League.

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