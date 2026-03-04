The calendar year Premier League table reflects very well on Wolves boss Rob Edwards while offering yet another damning indictment on Tottenham Hotspur…

For the first half of the season, all the talk around Wolves was not around whether they might stay up, but whether they could avoid being the worst Premier League team in history. And for a while, it did not look good for the Molineux men.

Finally, Derby’s infamy looked set to end.

Despite the ink barely having dried on a new contract, Wolves took the necessary step of sacking Vitor Pereira – he was certainly not to blame for all Wolves’ woes but he did not seem to be helping – before boiling all the p*ss on Teesside by taking Edwards from promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

Edwards copped a lot of grief for abandoning Boro in November, especially when it seemed as though the two sides were on course to swap divisions. But Edwards secured a hefty pay-rise and, most crucially, was able to move back to the Midlands where his family still lived.

Still, it seemed a fool’s errand with Wolves winless on two points when he took over and offering little encouragement that they would find the 10 points necessary to beat Derby’s dire haul in 2007/08.

Wolves lost their first seven games under Edwards, not earning their first point under the manager until they went to Old Trafford in their final game of 2025 to face Manchester United. Mercifully for Edwards, this was Amorim’s United, the rubbish one, not Michael Carrick’s all-conquering iteration of the Red Devils.

A draw gave them some encouragement to take into 2026 and Wolves have really run with it since.

Their first game of the year saw West Ham blown away at Molineux with Wolves finally getting their first win of the season. Then came another point, and another, allowing Edwards’ side to build some momentum that few thought they were capable of.

Indeed, the calendar year table shows Wolves to be a top-half team following their late win over Liverpool on Tuesday night, a second victory in five days, when for a while, few doubted if they would manage a couple of wins all season.

Of course, the table paints a particularly bleak picture of Tottenham, who remain the Premier League’s only winless team in 2026.

PREMIER LEAGUE: CALENDAR YEAR TABLE

If we stretch it back even further to since Edwards was appointed on November 12, Wolves are still above Spurs. And that accounts for the seven defeats Edwards began with.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE SINCE EDWARDS TOOK OVER AT WOLVES

