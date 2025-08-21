Every Premier League club’s predicted starting XI ahead of Gameweek 2
The Premier League didn’t disappoint on opening weekend and you’ve not got long until the next FPL deadline on Friday.
In order to help you out with your FPL selection headaches ahead of Friday, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of how each Premier League side will likely line up this weekend.
Taking pre-season form, injuries and suspensions into consideration, here’s how we think each Premier League side will line up this weekend.
Arsenal (v Leeds)
GK: David Raya
RB: Ben White
CB: William Saliba
CB: Gabriel Magalhaes
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
CM: Martin Zubimendi
CM: Declan Rice
CM: Martin Odegaard
RW: Bukayo Saka
ST: Viktor Gyokeres
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
Aston Villa (v Brentford)
GK: Emi Martinez
RB: Matty Cash
CB: Tyrone Mings
CB: Pau Torres
LB: Lucas Digne
CM: Youri Tielemans
CM: Boubacar Kamara
RM: Donyell Malen
CAM: Morgan Rodgers
LM: John McGinn
ST: Ollie Watkins
Bournemouth (v Wolves)
GK: Djordje Petrovic
RB: Adam Smith
CB: Bafode Diakite
CB: Marcos Senesi
LB: Adrien Truffert
CM: Tyler Adams
CM: Alex Scott
RM: David Brooks
CAM: Marcus Tavernier
LM: Antoine Semenyo
ST: Evanilson
Brentford (v Aston Villa)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
RB: Michael Kayode
CB: Nathan Collins
CB: Sepp van den Berg
LB: Rico Henry
CM: Yehor Yarmolyuk
CM: Mathias Jensen
CM: Mikkel Damsgaard
RW: Fabio Carvalho
ST: Igor Thiago
LW: Kevin Schade
Brighton (v Everton)
GK: Bart Verbruggen
RB: Mats Wieffer
CB: Lewis Dunk
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
LB: Maxim De Cuyper
CM: Yasin Ayari
CM: Carlos Baleba
RM: Yankuba Minteh
CAM: Matt O’Riley
LM: Kaoru Mitoma
ST: Georginio Rutter
Burnley (v Sunderland)
GK: Martin Dubravka
RWB: Oliver Sonne
CB: Kyle Walker
CB: Maxime Esteve
CB: Hjalmar Ekdal
LWB: Quilindschy Hartman
CM: Josh Cullen
CM: Josh Laurent
RM: Hannibal Mejbri
LM: Jaidon Anthony
ST: Lyle Foster
Chelsea (v West Ham)
GK: Robert Sanchez
RB: Reece James
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
CB: Josh Acheampong
LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Moises Caicedo
CM: Enzo Fernandez
RM: Pedro Neto
CAM: Cole Palmer
LM: Jamie Gittens
ST: Joao Pedro
Crystal Palace (v Nottingham Forest)
GK: Dean Henderson
RWB: Daniel Munoz
CB: Chris Richards
CB: Marc Guehi
CB: Maxence Lacroix
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
CM: Will Hughes
CM: Adam Wharton
RW: Ismaila Sarr
LW: Romain Esse
ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta
Everton (v Brighton)
GK: Jordan Pickford
RB: Jake O’Brien
CB: James Tarkowski
CB: Michael Keane
LB: Vitalii Mykolenko
CM: Idrissa Gueye
CM: James Garner
RM: Carlos Alcaraz
CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
LM: Iliman Ndiaye
ST: Beto
Fulham (v Man Utd)
GK: Bernd Leno
RB: Kenny Tete
CB: Calvin Bassey
CB: Joachim Andersen
LB: Timothy Castagne
CM: Sander Berge
CM: Sasa Lukic
RM: Harry Wilson
CAM: Josh King
LM: Alex Iwobi
ST: Raul Jimenez
Leeds United (v Arsenal)
GK: Lucas Perri
RB: Jayden Bogle
CB: Joe Rodon
CB: Pascal Struijk
LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
CM: Sean Longstaff
CM: Ao Tanaka
CM: Anton Stach
RW: Daniel James
ST: Joel Piroe
LW: Wilfried Gnonto
READ: The secret’s out: The national media on Ao Tanaka’s ‘sensational’ Premier League debut for Leeds
Liverpool (v Newcastle)
GK: Allison
RB: Joe Gomez
CB: Ibrahima Konate
CB: Virgil van Dijk
LB: Milos Kerkez
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
CM: Florian Wirtz
RW: Mo Salah
LW: Cody Gakpo
ST: Hugo Ekitike
Man City (v Tottenham)
GK: James Trafford
RB: Matheus Nunes
CB: Manuel Akanji
CB: Ruben Dias
LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri
CM: Nico Gonzalez
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
CM: Bernado Silva
RW: Rayan Cherki
LW: Jeremy Doku
ST: Erling Haaland
Man Utd (v Fulham)
GK: Altay Bayındır
RWB: Amad Diallo
CB: Leny Yoro
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
CB: Luke Shaw
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
CM: Manuel Ugarte
CM: Casemiro
RAM: Bruno Fernandes
LAM: Matheus Cunha
ST: Bryan Mbeumo
Newcastle (v Liverpool)
GK: Nick Pope
RB: Kieran Trippier
CB: Fabian Schar
CB: Dan Burn
LB: Tino Livramento
CM: Sandro Tonali
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
CM: Joelinton
RW: Jacob Murphy
ST: Anthony Gordon
LW: Harvey Barnes
Nottingham Forest (v Crystal Palace)
GK: Matz Sels
RB: Ola Aina
CB: Nikola Milenkovic
CB: Murillo
LB: Neco Williams
CM: Ibrahim Sangare
CM: Elliot Anderson
RM: Dan Ndoye
CAM: Morgan Gibbs-White
LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi
ST: Chris Wood
Sunderland (v Burnley)
GK: Robin Roefs
RB: Trai Hume
CB: Daniel Ballard
CB: Omar Alderete
LB: Reinildo Mandava
CM: Noah Sadiki
CM: Granit Xhaka
CM: Habib Diarra
RW: Chemsdine Talbi
ST: Eliezer Mayenda
LW: Simon Adingra
Tottenham (v Man City)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
RB: Pedro Porro
CB: Cristian Romero
CB: Micky van de Ven
LB: Djed Spence
CM: Joao Palhinha
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
CM: Pape Matar Sarr
RM: Mohammed Kudus
LM: Brennan Johnson
ST: Richarlison
READ: Ranking the 10 biggest transfer hijackings of all time: Eze, Gascoigne, Keane…
West Ham (v Chelsea)
GK: Mads Hermansen
RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
CB: Jean-Clair Todibo
CB: Maximilian Kilman
CB: Nayef Aguerd
LWB: El Hadji Malick Diouf
CM: James Ward-Prowse
CM: Tomas Soucek
RAM: Jarrod Bowen
LAM: Lucas Paqueta
ST: Niclas Fullkrug
Wolves (v Bournemouth)
GK: Jose Sa
RWB: Ki-Jana Hoever
CB: Matt Doherty
CB: Emmanuel Agbadou
CB: Toti Gomes
LWB: David Moller Wolfe
CM: Andre
CM: Joao Gomes
RAM: Jhon Arias
LAM: Fer Lopez
ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen
READ NEXT: Premier League transfers: Every confirmed signing, loan & sale in 2025-26
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the highest-scoring FPL player in every season since 2002-03?