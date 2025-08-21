The Premier League didn’t disappoint on opening weekend and you’ve not got long until the next FPL deadline on Friday.

In order to help you out with your FPL selection headaches ahead of Friday, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of how each Premier League side will likely line up this weekend.

Taking pre-season form, injuries and suspensions into consideration, here’s how we think each Premier League side will line up this weekend.

Arsenal (v Leeds)

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White

CB: William Saliba

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Martin Zubimendi

CM: Declan Rice

CM: Martin Odegaard

RW: Bukayo Saka

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Aston Villa (v Brentford)

GK: Emi Martinez

RB: Matty Cash

CB: Tyrone Mings

CB: Pau Torres

LB: Lucas Digne

CM: Youri Tielemans

CM: Boubacar Kamara

RM: Donyell Malen

CAM: Morgan Rodgers

LM: John McGinn

ST: Ollie Watkins

Bournemouth (v Wolves)

GK: Djordje Petrovic

RB: Adam Smith

CB: Bafode Diakite

CB: Marcos Senesi

LB: Adrien Truffert

CM: Tyler Adams

CM: Alex Scott

RM: David Brooks

CAM: Marcus Tavernier

LM: Antoine Semenyo

ST: Evanilson

Brentford (v Aston Villa)

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

RB: Michael Kayode

CB: Nathan Collins

CB: Sepp van den Berg

LB: Rico Henry

CM: Yehor Yarmolyuk

CM: Mathias Jensen

CM: Mikkel Damsgaard

RW: Fabio Carvalho

ST: Igor Thiago

LW: Kevin Schade

Brighton (v Everton)

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Mats Wieffer

CB: Lewis Dunk

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

LB: Maxim De Cuyper

CM: Yasin Ayari

CM: Carlos Baleba

RM: Yankuba Minteh

CAM: Matt O’Riley

LM: Kaoru Mitoma

ST: Georginio Rutter

Burnley (v Sunderland)

GK: Martin Dubravka

RWB: Oliver Sonne

CB: Kyle Walker

CB: Maxime Esteve

CB: Hjalmar Ekdal

LWB: Quilindschy Hartman

CM: Josh Cullen

CM: Josh Laurent

RM: Hannibal Mejbri

LM: Jaidon Anthony

ST: Lyle Foster

Chelsea (v West Ham)

GK: Robert Sanchez

RB: Reece James

CB: Trevoh Chalobah

CB: Josh Acheampong

LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Moises Caicedo

CM: Enzo Fernandez

RM: Pedro Neto

CAM: Cole Palmer

LM: Jamie Gittens

ST: Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace (v Nottingham Forest)

GK: Dean Henderson

RWB: Daniel Munoz

CB: Chris Richards

CB: Marc Guehi

CB: Maxence Lacroix

LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

CM: Will Hughes

CM: Adam Wharton

RW: Ismaila Sarr

LW: Romain Esse

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Everton (v Brighton)

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Jake O’Brien

CB: James Tarkowski

CB: Michael Keane

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko

CM: Idrissa Gueye

CM: James Garner

RM: Carlos Alcaraz

CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

LM: Iliman Ndiaye

ST: Beto

Fulham (v Man Utd)

GK: Bernd Leno

RB: Kenny Tete

CB: Calvin Bassey

CB: Joachim Andersen

LB: Timothy Castagne

CM: Sander Berge

CM: Sasa Lukic

RM: Harry Wilson

CAM: Josh King

LM: Alex Iwobi

ST: Raul Jimenez

Leeds United (v Arsenal)

GK: Lucas Perri

RB: Jayden Bogle

CB: Joe Rodon

CB: Pascal Struijk

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

CM: Sean Longstaff

CM: Ao Tanaka

CM: Anton Stach

RW: Daniel James

ST: Joel Piroe

LW: Wilfried Gnonto

Liverpool (v Newcastle)

GK: Allison

RB: Joe Gomez

CB: Ibrahima Konate

CB: Virgil van Dijk

LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

CM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mo Salah

LW: Cody Gakpo

ST: Hugo Ekitike

Man City (v Tottenham)

GK: James Trafford

RB: Matheus Nunes

CB: Manuel Akanji

CB: Ruben Dias

LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri

CM: Nico Gonzalez

CM: Tijjani Reijnders

CM: Bernado Silva

RW: Rayan Cherki

LW: Jeremy Doku

ST: Erling Haaland

Man Utd (v Fulham)

GK: Altay Bayındır

RWB: Amad Diallo

CB: Leny Yoro

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

CB: Luke Shaw

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

CM: Manuel Ugarte

CM: Casemiro

RAM: Bruno Fernandes

LAM: Matheus Cunha

ST: Bryan Mbeumo

Newcastle (v Liverpool)

GK: Nick Pope

RB: Kieran Trippier

CB: Fabian Schar

CB: Dan Burn

LB: Tino Livramento

CM: Sandro Tonali

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

CM: Joelinton

RW: Jacob Murphy

ST: Anthony Gordon

LW: Harvey Barnes

Nottingham Forest (v Crystal Palace)

GK: Matz Sels

RB: Ola Aina

CB: Nikola Milenkovic

CB: Murillo

LB: Neco Williams

CM: Ibrahim Sangare

CM: Elliot Anderson

RM: Dan Ndoye

CAM: Morgan Gibbs-White

LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi

ST: Chris Wood

Sunderland (v Burnley)

GK: Robin Roefs

RB: Trai Hume

CB: Daniel Ballard

CB: Omar Alderete

LB: Reinildo Mandava

CM: Noah Sadiki

CM: Granit Xhaka

CM: Habib Diarra

RW: Chemsdine Talbi

ST: Eliezer Mayenda

LW: Simon Adingra

Tottenham (v Man City)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro

CB: Cristian Romero

CB: Micky van de Ven

LB: Djed Spence

CM: Joao Palhinha

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur

CM: Pape Matar Sarr

RM: Mohammed Kudus

LM: Brennan Johnson

ST: Richarlison

West Ham (v Chelsea)

GK: Mads Hermansen

RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

CB: Maximilian Kilman

CB: Nayef Aguerd

LWB: El Hadji Malick Diouf

CM: James Ward-Prowse

CM: Tomas Soucek

RAM: Jarrod Bowen

LAM: Lucas Paqueta

ST: Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves (v Bournemouth)

GK: Jose Sa

RWB: Ki-Jana Hoever

CB: Matt Doherty

CB: Emmanuel Agbadou

CB: Toti Gomes

LWB: David Moller Wolfe

CM: Andre

CM: Joao Gomes

RAM: Jhon Arias

LAM: Fer Lopez

ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen

