Every weekend in the Premier League there is one main crisis club. The goal is to never be it.

With credit to Duncan Alexander for that observation, we’ve tested the waters and judged the vibes at all 20 clubs in the Premier League.

Without further ado, here’s our ranking of the top seven crisis clubs in the Premier League.

7. Fulham

November has seen Fulham register much-needed home wins over Wolves and an in-form Sunderland.

They’ll probably be fine, but the vibes don’t seem great and there’s plenty more work to be done before they can consider themselves safe.

6. West Ham

Seven points from their last three outings have dragged the Hammers out of the mire. For now.

A draw away at an excellent Bournemouth side is a decent enough result, but the outrageously poor underlying stats from that game make us question whether they’ve fully turned a corner under Nuno.

Only goal difference keeps them out of the bottom three. Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Manchester City are their next five fixtures – the table on Christmas Day will make for interesting reading.

5. Burnley

Scott Parker’s Clarets find themselves second-bottom after losing their last three.

To be fair, isn’t that what we all expected? It was only last month that they gave themselves a fighting chance with back-to-back wins over Leeds and Wolves.

They at least look competitive, which is more than can be said for their last top-flight campaign under Vincent Kompany. But you can’t shake off the sense of creeping death.

4. Wolves

In absolute terms, Wolves really ought to be No.1. Things couldn’t conceivably be any worse.

People are putting up their Christmas trees, and they’re still awaiting their first Premier League win of the season. They’ve lost their last six games. No team in the league has scored fewer. No team has conceded more.

Even Derby County in 2007-08, the yardstick for Premier League ineptitude, had one win and three times as many points at this stage of that campaign.

But at this point, the gallows humour starts to creep in. Their fate looks sealed. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And at least they’ve now got a very handsome, nice bloke in the dugout to rally behind.

3. Tottenham

On the one hand, Spurs are only two points off the top four. That’s not bad for the team that finished 17th last year, right?

The aberration of the North London derby aside, they’ve been strong away from home; no side has picked up more points on the road. They’ve looked miles better at set pieces at both ends of the pitch. There have been improvements.

The flipside of that is that Spurs have been truly dreadful under Thomas Frank at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Only cut-adrift Wolves have picked up fewer points on home soil.

Regular match-going fans can’t be expected to stomach that for much longer, not least when they break their own record for the lowest xG registered in a match… twice in one month.

One more cowardly display with zero attacking intent, after Chelsea and Arsenal, might just be grounds for dismissal.

2. Leeds

Like Burnley, Leeds are more or less where you’d expect them to be. Eleven points from 12 games has them still well in the scrap for survival.

But it’s now five defeats in six, they’ve dropped into the relegation zone, and it’s difficult to envisage Daniel Farke dragging them out of it.

The German coach’s explanations are starting to wear thin among the fanbase, and the early-season positives are gradually ebbing away.

Leeds started the season looking solid defensively, but they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet since August. Elland Road promised to be a fortress, but it’s just one win in the last five on home soil.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are the next three fixtures. Gulp. We’d be amazed if Farke survives that run.

READ NEXT: Ranking the five favourites to replace Daniel Farke as Leeds United manager

1. Liverpool

Where to even begin?

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats, probably. It’s the first time they’ve lost successive league games by that margin since 1965.

Rather than a freak, half a century sounds about right as a historical precedent for the reigning Premier League champions, who have lost six of their last seven in the Premier League and eight of the last 11 in all competitions.

Nothing is working. Defensively they’re a shambles. Mohamed Salah looks a shadow of his former self and record signing Alexander Isak looks completely stranded. The midfield have stopped bossing games.

You genuinely have to ask serious questions over Slot’s position if he can’t stop the rot.

READ NEXT: Uncle Jeff’s Coefficient: Every Premier League club’s returns compared to last season’s results

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Premier League nostalgia quiz: 1990s edition