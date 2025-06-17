Players with one year left on their deals represent a conundrum for Premier League clubs as they must decide whether to keep them and risk losing them for free or sell them now for a cut-price rate.

While there have been plenty of high-profile players out of contract this summer, clubs also have to keep one eye on the future with some big names running down their deals.

Here is an XI of Premier League players who as it stands will be free agents next summer:

GK: Ederson

Kicking us off is Ederson, who has been a revelation since joining Man City in 2017.

Filling a Claudio Bravo-shaped hole in City’s defence, Ederson has been the perfect mix of a shot-stopper and ball player for Pep Guardiola but looks to have fallen out of favour at the Etihad.

He played 26 times in the league last season with a number of injuries keeping out of the side, which represented his lowest tally since he moved to England.

In his place, Stefan Ortega proved a worthy deputy but reports have linked City with Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

At 31, Ederson is by no means past his best and could make a handy signing for a club willing to fork out for his wages.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko

At one point last season, Everton looked a candidate for the drop but David Moyes’ return transformed them into a typically hard-to-beat side.

With Moyes at the helm, Everton recorded the ninth-highest amount of points and key to that was a defensive solidity.

The Toffees conceded just nine goals in their last 19 games and Mykolenko was a big part of that.

The Ukrainian is, however, just 12 months away from his contract expiring. Moyes will be keen to ensure the 26-year-old stays.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

As sure as night follows day, Real Madrid will do their best to sign top talents for free.

Having lured Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, reports suggest the Spanish giants are now attempting to persuade Ibrahima Konate to run down his deal ahead of a free transfer next year.

The Frenchman was one of Liverpool’s best-performing players last season and has formed a crucial partnership alongside Virgil Van Dijk so Arne Slot will be keen not to lose the 26-year-old.

To do that, Konate is reportedly seeking a big pay rise and wants his wage to go from £80,000 a week to £200,000. A salary that high would put him amongst the club’s top earners, with only Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk on more.

CB: Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi was the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United last summer but Crystal Palace were able to keep their man, handing him the captain’s armband for the 2024-25 season.

However, the future of the England international is again in question with just 12 months left on his Palace deal.

At 24, he still has plenty of time to improve, and Palace will be eager to tie him down to a new deal or cash in this summer.

RB: Ola Aina

Ola Aina has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest this year but the Tricky Trees now face a task to keep him.

The Nigerian joined the club in 2023, and Forest triggered an extension in his contract last year, but that only keeps him at the City Ground until 2026.

At 28, Aina may wish to see how Forest do in Europe before deciding if he fancies a move elsewhere.

CDM: Rodrigo Bentancur

In a poor season for Spurs in the league, Rodrigo Bentancur was one of few players to come away with any credit.

He, along with Dejan Kulusevski, are arguably Spurs’ two most important players. Frank will be keen to keep both of them.

To do that, the club must agree an extension to the Uruguayan’s current deal.

CM: Bernardo Silva

Part of the impressive Monaco side that also featured Kylian Mbappe, City splashed out £43.5 million on Bernardo Silva in 2017 and the Portuguese has been in the team ever since.

Winner of six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League, Silva now looks to be on his way out of the Etihad as City bring in a fresh-faced midfield.

Kevin De Bruyne was the first big name out the door but with 12 months on his deal to go and the player the wrong side of 30, Silva may also be looking for new employers.

His performances have visibly dropped off a level this season but there is still enough to suggest he could be a handy buy for a top club, especially one out of the physical and fast-paced Premier League.

CM: James McAtee

If Bernardo is an ageing midfielder at City, James McAtee is at the other end of the scale.

The 22-year-old is the latest talent off City’s production line but like Cole Palmer and Liam Delap before him, McAtee may seek regular minutes elsewhere.

The strongest rumour comes from Germany where Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leuverksun are reportedly considering a move for the City youngster as they look to replace Florian Wirtz.

With just 12 months left to go on his deal, City may be willing to let him go for a cut-price profit rather than lose him for free.

LW: Son Heung-min

Along with Karry Kane, Son Heung-min has defined modern Spurs but the South Korean looks to be heading for the exit door.

The club captain has 12 months left to go on his deal and Thomas Frank may look to replace the 32-year-old this summer.

Son is certainly not as quick as he once was but his finishing ability may convince someone to take a chance on him.

ST: Yoane Wissa

As Bryan Meubemo looks set to depart, Brentford also have a task on their hands to keep Yoane Wissa.

The DR Congo forward is reportedly keen to link up with Thomas Frank once again and may look to force through a move this summer having scored 19 goals in 35 league appearances last campaign.

If Brentford do lose out on Bryan Mbeumo, they may not be so keen to lose their other goalscoring threat in the same window.

RW: Leandro Trossard

Perhaps not the first name on the team sheet but still an important part of the Arsenal machine is Leandro Trossard.

Arriving from Brighton in January 2023, the Belgian has provided 51 goal contributions but turned 30 in December and Mikel Arteta may look for an upgrade.

