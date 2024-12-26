9 Premier League greats Mohamed Salah has outscored since turning 30

Since turning 30 in June 2022, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 52 Premier League goals which is more than most players manage over their entire career.

While the majority of players start to slow down by the time they hit 30, the Egyptian King has somehow managed to become even more prolific.

Having scored 52 Premier League goals since turning 30, here are nine Premier League greats who Salah has managed to outscore since celebrating his 30th birthday.

Edin Dzeko

During his five-year stint in England with Manchester City, Dzeko scored a total of 50 Premier League goals which is two shy of Salah’s tally since turning 30.

The Bosnian forward does have the edge over Salah when it comes to Premier League titles, although that could change if Liverpool manage to maintain their form this season.

Philippe Coutinho

Given Liverpool sold Coutinho for around £142million back in 2018, it makes you wonder how much Salah would have been worth during his prime.

During his five-year stint at Liverpool, the Brazilian scored 47 league goals – five shy of Salah’s tally since turning 30.

Of course, Coutinho had much more to his game than just goals and we can’t help but think that he could have struck up a great partnership with Salah had he stayed for longer.

Cesc Fabregas

The Spaniard briefly played alongside Salah at Chelsea, although it’s safe to say that he didn’t get to see the best version of him.

“He was not so prolific in front of goal,” Fabregas told BBC Sport earlier this year when discussing Salah’s time at Chelsea.

“Maybe it was lack of chances. You could see his trends. You could see he was quick. You could see that he was attacking the spaces. But then when he had one against ones, maybe he was not as strong as he is now.”

During Fabregas’ entire Premier League career, he scored 50 goals in 350 appearances – two goals shy of Salah’s tally since turning 30.

Dirk Kuyt

The Dutch winger spent six years at Anfield and managed to score 51 league goals in 208 appearances.

While Kuyt was a fan-favourite during his time on Merseyside, it’s safe to say that Salah has reached a whole new level entirely.

Willian

It was largely thanks to Willian that Chelsea couldn’t find a use for Salah as the Brazilian was the preferred option by Jose Mourinho on the right-hand side.

There’s no doubt that he was a better player than Salah back in 2013, but when comparing their peaks, Salah has left his former Chelsea teammate in the dust.

Willian managed 47 Premier League goals in total, five shy of Salah’s tally since he celebrated his 30th birthday.

Ilkay Gundogan

Having scored plenty of clutch goals over the years, Gundogan certainly knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net.

He enjoyed his most prolific season in 2020-21, scoring 13 league goals which helped City win yet another league title.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, Salah’s goalscoring numbers since turning 30 have eclipsed the Man City star. During his entire Premier League career, the German has managed 44 strikes in total.

Mesut Ozil

Since turning 30, Salah has produced 32 Premier League assists which is only 22 shy of Ozil’s overall assist tally in England.

The German scored a total of 33 league goals during his seven-and-a-half-year spell in North London, 19 fewer than Salah has scored since turning 30.

Dele Alli

During his peak years at Tottenham, Alli was a force to be reckoned with. His best scoring season came in 2016-17 as bagged 18 league goals for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

In total, the 28-year-old has scored 51 Premier League goals which is one shy of Salah’s tally since turning 30.

Bobby Zamora

The lovable former West Ham, Fulham and QPR star managed a total of 47 goals during his Premier League career, five fewer than Salah since turning 30.

With the Egyptian King not showing any signs of slowing down, he’ll pull even further ahead of Zamora’s tally in the coming months.