The Premier League‘s highest-paid players in 2025-26 features weekly wages that would make even the most hardened agents blush.

These deals are a mix of reward for brilliance, bargaining power and clubs simply refusing to lose their biggest names.

From Erling Haaland’s goals to Mohamed Salah’s consistency, here’s who are pocketing the biggest cheques this season.

10. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

Not a bad list to be at the bottom of when the consolation prize is £280,000 every seven days.

Havertz has looked like he’s spent the summer adding his own bodyweight in muscle, and Arsenal will hope it helps him build on last season’s numbers.

The German produced his best Premier League return with 13 goals and seven assists, often delivering in big moments. He also found the net in seven straight home games, equalling Robin van Persie’s club record

9. Omar Marmoush – £295,000 per week

Marmoush only joined Manchester City in January, but he’s already worked his way onto the big-earners list at £295,000 a week.

The Egyptian forward made an instant impression, scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle in just his third appearance and later picking up the Premier League Goal of the Season for a thunderous strike against Bournemouth.

He finished last season with eight goals in 25 games for City across all competitions, plus a decisive FA Cup quarter-final winner.

8. Jack Grealish – £300,000 per week

Grealish’s loan move to Everton from Manchester City was one of the more surprising deals of the summer. Reports vary from outlet to outlet, but according to The Athletic, The Toffees are paying a sizeable chunk of his £300,000-a-week wage.

Last season was a frustrating one for the England international. He scored just once in the league and was left out of City’s Club World Cup squad, a clear sign his role had diminished.

Even so, his pedigree is obvious. Grealish is a two-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner, with the ability to turn games when fully fit.

7. Bruno Fernandes – £300,000 per week

Fernandes turned down a far bigger salary in Saudi Arabia to stay at the club he supported as a boy, a decision which drew praise from Ruben Amorim, who told staff it was the kind of loyalty and mentality he wanted.

The Utd captain remains central to everything his team does. Last season, he scored 19 goals in all competitions, won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for the third time and lifted the FA Cup.

Utd have committed big money to keep him until 2027, and it is easy to see why. Fernandes has produced 98 goals for the club and is one of the few players capable of deciding games with a single pass or strike.

6. Bernardo Silva – £300,000 per week

Silva recently signed a one-year contract extension, meaning he could move on next summer. If he does, City will be saying goodbye to one of their most consistent and versatile players of the Pep Guardiola era.

The Portuguese international has been a key figure in six Premier League title wins and the club’s historic treble. Last season, he scored six goals in 52 appearances.

Pep Guardiola made him captain for the 2025-26 season, a fitting reward for his influence. Whether this is his final year or not, Silva’s £300,000-a-week wage reflects the value he brings to the squad.

QUIZ: Can you name the 30 players with the most assists in Premier League history?

5. Raheem Sterling – £325,000 per week

Sterling remains one of the most decorated wingers in the league, but his time at Chelsea has not gone as planned. After a loan spell at Arsenal last season, he’s back at Stamford Bridge on a wage few clubs can match.

Sterling was a key part of Man City’s title-winning sides, scoring 131 goals for the club and winning four league titles. At Chelsea, though, the impact has been inconsistent, with just 14 league goals in two seasons.

A move away still seems likely, and a wage drop may be needed to make it happen. But for now, he stays among the Premier League’s top earners.

4. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000 per week

Van Dijk remains Liverpool’s defensive leader and one of the most commanding centre-backs the Premier League has seen. His £350,000-a-week deal was extended in April, tying him to the club until 2027 alongside fellow star Mohamed Salah.

He captained Liverpool to the Premier League title last season and also became the first Liverpool player to reach 200 wins in fewer than 300 appearances, a measure of his impact since joining in 2018.

Liverpool’s success over recent years has been built on his presence at the back. Now working under Arne Slot, he remains strong in the air, quick across the ground and calm in possession.

3. Casemiro – £350,000 per week

Casemiro’s wage reflects a career built on winning at the highest level. Five Champions Leagues, multiple domestic titles and a Copa America have earned him the right to be among the top earners in the Premier League.

It is fair to say Man Utd have not seen the same level of dominance he showed at Real Madrid. His spell has endured difficult moments, including mistakes in big games, but he’s contributed important goals and experience in midfield.

At 33, he remains more capable than most in his position. United are paying for pedigree as much as present output, and few in the modern game can match his track record.

2. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

Salah has been Liverpool’s star man for eight years, rewriting club and Premier League records in the process. His £400,000-a-week contract is the reward for a player who has delivered goals, assists and trophies at an astonishing rate.

Last season was arguably his best, winning the Golden Boot, Playmaker award and Premier League Player of the Season as Liverpool secured another title. He became the first player to lead the league in goals and assists in the same campaign since Harry Kane in 2020–21.

Salah remains the face of Liverpool’s attack and the player opponents fear most. With over 300 goals in his career and no sign of slowing down, he continues to justify every penny of his wage.

1. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week

Haaland is the Premier League’s most feared striker and its highest-paid player. His new deal, signed in January, runs until 2034 and is the longest in the league’s history.

Since arriving in 2022, he has broken records at a pace few thought possible. A 36-goal debut season in the league was followed by a second Golden Boot award in 2023–24. He already has over 100 goals for City across all competitions.

Still only 25, Haaland’s mix of size, speed and ruthless finishing makes him the ultimate No.9. City pay more than anyone else, but it is hard to argue he isn’t worth it.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s highest-paid player in 2025-26: Xhaka joins Haaland on elite list…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 highest-paid players in the Premier League?