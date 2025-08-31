The Premier League is the richest domestic football competition in the world – as this XI of the highest-paid players from outside the elite clubs demonstrates.

We all know the Premier League’s highest-paid players come from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

So we’ve put together a full XI of the Premier League’s highest-paid non-Big Six players alongside how much they’re estimated to take home per week – the figures come from FBref via Capology.

GK: Emiliano Martinez (£150k p/w)

Having won the Yashin Trophy in consecutive years, it’s no surprise that Martinez is one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the league.

Manchester United are still weighing up a move for the 32-year-old and we’d imagine that he’d land a sizeable pay increase if he did make the move.

RB: Kieran Trippier (£120k p/w)

After being in and out of the Newcastle starting XI last season, Trippier has reaffirmed his place in Eddie Howe’s side.

The experienced full-back has started in all three of Newcastle’s Premier League games so far and is one of their highest-paid players, taking home £120,000 per week.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite (£120k p/w)

Branthwaite committed his long-term future to Everton back in June, signing a new five-year contract which is worth £120,000 per week.

That makes him the third-highest paid player at the club, only behind Jordan Pickford and Jack Grealish.

CB: Nikola Milenkovic (£105k p/w)

Upon joining Nottingham Forest last summer, Milenkovic penned a five-year deal with the club worth £105,000 per week.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a superb debut season in England and played a key role in Forest qualifying for Europe.

Along with being one of the best defenders in the league last season, the Serbian defender also has an eye for goal, having bagged five goals in 2024-25.

LB: Lucas Digne (£120k p/w)

The Frenchman signed a new contract with Aston Villa earlier this month, which is valid until 2028.

He’s clearly someone who is highly rated by Unai Emery and he earns slightly more than his understudy, Ian Maatsen, who takes home £100,000 per week.

CM: Youri Tielemans (£150k p/w)

It’s worth noting that Newcastle’s Joelinton and Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara are also earning £150,000 per week.

However, as Tielemans has been playing in the Premier League for slightly longer than those two, we gave him the nod in this XI.

As Aston Villa were able to sign the Belgian midfielder on a free transfer, they’ve been happy to pay him the big bucks over the past few seasons.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes (£160k p/w)

In October 2023, the Brazilian signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle, keeping him at the club until 2028.

Given his years of service to Newcastle and his importance within the side, it won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that he’s the highest-paid player at the club.

For context, he earns £40,000 more than Alexander Isak each week.

CM: Lucas Paqueta (£150k p/w)

With just two days remaining in the transfer window, Paqueta is being heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa.

There’s been talk of Aston Villa loaning the Brazilian before then having the obligation to purchase him next summer for a fee in the region of £50million.

If Paqueta does make the move, Aston Villa would likely match his current wage at West Ham, or potentially offer him a slight increase.

RW: Jarrod Bowen (£150k p/w)

Having scored 55 Premier League goals over the past five full seasons, it’s no surprise to see Bowen in this XI.

The right winger is one of the most prolific wide men in the league and has been consistently linked with Big Six clubs throughout his Premier League career.

West Ham have struggled to get going this season, but Bowen will no doubt be a key player once again.

LW: Anthony Gordon (£150k p/w)

As Jack Grealish is only on loan at Everton and is still being paid a portion of his wages by Manchester City, we’ve not included him in this XI, despite him earning £300,000 per week.

Instead, the highest-paid left winger who plays for a non-Big Six club is Newcastle’s Gordon. Currently taking home £150,000 per week, he’s the joint second-highest-paid player at the club.

ST: Ollie Watkins (£130k p/w)

Earning more than the likes of Isak, Raul Jimenez and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Watkins is the highest-paid striker in the league, who doesn’t play for one of the Big Six.

The England international has struggled to get going during 2025-26 so far, but it’ll surely only be a matter of time before he starts to find the back of the net.

Since joining Aston Villa, Watkins has averaged 15 Premier League goals per season, which is a more than respectable record.

