7 Premier League icons we can’t believe Erling Haaland has already outscored

Erling Haaland can already be considered one of the most lethal strikers in Premier League history and he’s only been here since 2022.

Upon his arrival at Manchester City for a measly £50million, he finished his first season in England by breaking the league’s scoring record with 36 goals and won the European Golden Shoe. Haaland also became the first player to score hat-tricks in three consecutive home Premier League games.

In short, he’s a big goal-getting freak. You already knew that, but we’re going to fry your brain some more to hammer it home. With 75 goals and counting, he’s already outscored the following seven Premier League stars.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It feels like Aubameyang was smashing them in for Arsenal at an astonishing rate for the majority of his tenure with the Gunners, thus you might be surprised to hear that he only actually scored 69 Premier League goals.

Included in that is of course a brief spell with Chelsea where he scored one league goal in 15 appearances. However, the Gabonese forward did finish as the Premier League’s joint-top scorer in 2018-19, the peak of his powers in England.

David Beckham

Beckham’s name being on the list might not be that surprising given his place as a wide player in those all-conquering Manchester United sides, but it’s still a bit of a shock to see him outscored so soon.

When not whipping balls in for fun, the Englishman could often be found whipping them in the top corner, banging in free-kicks or even scoring from halfway. He scored 62 goals in 265 Premier League appearances, making 80 assists.

Gareth Bale

In those final few seasons before he made the move to Real Madrid, it felt like Bale going on a mazy run and scoring a wonder goal had become a weekly occurrence.

Now retired, the Welsh wizard’s Premier League goal tally sits at a rather surprising 53. His highest-scoring Premier League campaign saw him score 21 times in 2012-13, before leaving for Los Blancos.

Edin Dzeko

A player that aged like fine wine, Dzeko was brilliant in flashes for City and a vitally important player in those years following their takeover, but before Pep Guardiola’s arrival.

His finest hour for the club came in 2011-12 when his 14 goals from 30 Premier League games were key in City winning the Premier League for the first time ever.

The striker’s tally improved slightly over the next few seasons before his decline and departure, leaving the club having scored 50 league goals.

Like we said, though, Dzeko got better with age and found a prolific streak in Italy with Roma and later Inter.

Alexis Sanchez

That spell at Manchester United leaves a sour taste in the mouth, but ignoring that, Sanchez was a truly glorious player for Arsenal in his pomp – and he would’ve signed for City if not for their neighbours’ grossly incompetent spending.

A creator with an eye for goal, prime Sanchez was a problem for the Premier League. The Chilean managed 61 goals from just 153 games, which in a dysfunctional Arsenal side and later a hellish United side while not being a striker, is mightily impressive.

Luis Suarez

Yes, really. In two-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool, Suarez wasted no time in becoming an icon at Anfield with his scoring prowess.

He bagged 69 goals from just 110 Premier League appearances, which was and still is a frightening rate. However, what’s more frightening is that in roughly the same amount of time, Haaland has managed 75 goals in 77 games.

He’s making Suarez look average. That is unfathomable.

Eric Cantona

Even the King himself isn’t safe from statistics. We all know Eric is the type of man to shrug it off and probably flip the bird at the mere mention of scoring numbers, but it is a little bit surprising to see him beaten.

The Frenchman bagged 70 goals from 156 Premier League appearances which is mightily impressive for the time, getting closer to Haaland than anyone else despite scoring them throughout the 1990s, and considering he retired altogether aged 30.

Still, though, Haaland is keen to take his crown it seems.