The 2023-24 Premier League injury table: Man Utd missing 11 players…

Injuries are the bane of Premier League squads right now, especially with the final few matches of the season upon us.

Speaking last September, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany came up with radical plans to prevent the number of injuries to top footballers by limiting them to 60 games per season.

“For the players at the top, who have to play for their national teams and all of these other competitions, it should be capped appearances within a season,” Kompany said.

“Put a number on it. It’s not for me to put a number on it, (but) 60 or 65 games. They (still) have to work hard, don’t get me wrong, but 60 games takes a little bit away. It would put the pressure more on coaches and national teams to come to a common-sense calendar.

“There is a part of the league with an enormous amount of international players playing all over the world who get very little rest.”

Kompany is unlikely to get his wish – both UEFA and FIFA are seemingly committed to expanding tournaments until the earth collapses – meaning the likelihood of injuries will only increase for elite players.

We’ve listed all the Premier League players currently carrying injuries, sorted by club, and given them an approximate date of return.

Note: Data comes from a combination of Premier Injuries and Transfermarkt as of 10/05/2024. Not all injury-related absence has been marked as such on Transfermarkt, and so we’ve done our best to pick through the absences to determine whether it was related to an injury or not.

Arsenal – 1

Jurrien Timber (Other, N/A)

TRY A QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the internet’s hardest Arsenal quizzes

Aston Villa – 8



Boubacar Kamara (Knee, October 2024)

Emiliano Buendia (Knee, June 2024)

Tyrone Mings (Knee, June 2024)

Jacob Ramsey (Ankle, June 2024)

Youri Tielemans (Groin, May 2024)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Other, May 2024)

Alex Moreno (Other, May 2024)

Morgan Rogers (Thigh, N/A)

Bournemouth – 6

Ryan Fredericks (Calf, June 2024)

Luis Sinisterra (Thigh, May 2024)

Marcus Tavernier (Thigh, May 2024)

Tyler Adams (Lower Back, May 2024)

Lloyd Kelly (Illness, May 2024)

Chris Mepham (Illness, N/A)

Brentford – 6



Joshua Dasilva (Knee, November 2024)

Aaron Hickey (Thigh, June 2024)

Rico Henry (Knee, June 2024)

Ben Mee (Ankle, June 2024)

Kristoffer Ajer (Head, May 2024)

Mathias Jensen (Other, April 2024)



Brighton – 9

Solly March (Knee, June 2024)

Evan Ferguson (Ankle, June 2024)

Jack Hinshelwood (Ankle, June 2024)

Pervis Estupinan (Calf, June 2024)

Kaoru Mitoma (Lower Back, June 2024)

Tariq Lamptey (Other, May 2024)

James Milner (Thigh, May 2024)

Jan Paul van Hecke (Thigh, N/A)

Adam Lallana (Other, N/A)

Burnley – 6

Aaron Ramsey (Knee, November 2024)

Jordan Beyer (Thigh, June 2024)

Nathan Redmond (Thigh, June 2024)

Ameen Al-Dakhil (Other, June 2024)

Luka Koleosho (Knee, May 2024)

Maxime Esteve (Illness, May 2024)

Chelsea – 8



Wesley Fofana (Knee, June 2024)

Romeo Lavia (Thigh, June 2024)

Enzo Fernandez (Groin, June 2024)

Lesley Ugochukwu (Thigh, May 2024)

Reece James (Thigh, May 2024)

Ben Chilwell (Knee, N/A)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee, N/A)

Robert Sanchez (Other, N/A)

Crystal Palace – 6

Sam Johnstone (Elbow, July 2024)

Cheick Doucoure (Calf, June 2024)

Jefferson Lerma (Thigh, May 2024)

Will Hughes (Calf, May 2024)

Rob Holding (Thigh, N/A)

Matheus Oliveira (Groin, N/A)

Everton – 3

Nathan Patterson (Thigh, July 2024)

Dele (Groin, June 2024)

Vitalii Mykolenko (Ankle, June 2024)

Fulham – 1

Harrison Reed (Other, May 2024)

Liverpool – 4

Joel Matip (Knee, September 2024)

Thiago Alcantara (Thigh, June 2024)

Diogo Jota (Groin, May 2024)

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League club by how much their 2023-24 squad cost

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition?

Luton Town – 8

Tom Lockyer (Chest, July 2024)

Issa Kabore (Ankle, July 2024)

Marvelous Nakamba (Knee, June 2024)

Jacob Brown (Knee, June 2024)

Amari’i Bell (Thigh, June 2024)

Dan Potts (Thigh, May 2024)

Mads Andersen (Calf, May 2024)

Chiedozie Ogbene (Thigh, May 2024)

Manchester City – 0



Manchester United – 9

Tyrell Malacia (Knee, June 2024)

Harry Maguire (Other, June 2024)

Raphael Varane (Other, May 2024)

Luke Shaw (Thigh, May 2024)

Victor Lindelof (Thigh, May 2024)

Lisandro Martinez (Calf, May 2024)

Mason Mount (Other, May 2024)

Anthony Martial (Groin, May 2024)

Willy Kambwala (Other, N/A)

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Erik ten Hag has used at Man Utd?

Newcastle United – 7

Sven Botman (Knee, January 2025)

Jamal Lascelles (Knee, January 2025)

Joe Willock (Calf, June 2024)

Lewis Miley (Lower Back, June 2024)

Fabian Schar (Thigh, May 2024)

Kieran Trippier (Calf, May 2024)

Matt Targett (Calf, N/A)

Nottingham Forest – 1

Neco Williams (Thigh, May 2024)

Sheffield United – 8

Max Lowe (Ankle, July 2024)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh, June 2024)

Ollie McBurnie (Thigh, June 2024)

Chris Basham (Ankle, June 2024)

John Egan (Ankle, May 2024)

Daniel Jebbison (Illness, May 2024)

George Baldock (Calf, May 2024)

Tom Davies (Thigh, May 2024)

Tottenham – 6

Destiny Udogie (Thigh, July 2024)

Fraser Forster (Ankle, June 2024)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh, June 2024)

Timo Werner (Thigh, June 2024)

Manor Soloman (Knee, June 2024)

Ben Davies (Calf, June 2024)

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player with 10+ Premier League assists for Tottenham?

West Ham United – 3

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Other, May 2024)

Nayef Aguerd (Other, May 2024)

Kalvin Phillips (Calf, N/A)

Wolves – 4

Craig Dawson (Groin, June 2024)

Leon Chiwone (Groin, June 2024)

Pedro Neto (Thigh, May 2024)

Noha Lemina (Thigh, May 2024)

