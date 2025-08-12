The 2025-26 Premier League season is almost upon us and every kit has officially been unveiled. There are some beauties – with Arsenal, Liverpool and Sunderland among the best – but we can’t help but hark back to a time when shirt sponsors were more aesthetically appealing.

Maybe it’s purely nostalgia, but something tells us this current era of betting companies you’ve never heard of that only operate in faraway markets, with cheap-looking logos, won’t be ever be remembered as iconic.

We’ve edited every 2025-26 kit with each club’s most memorable sponsor.

Arsenal

There’s been a real classic feel about Adidas’ recent Arsenal efforts, and this season is no exception.

The Gunners’ shirts have been adorned with ‘Emirates’ for so long now that it’d feel weird to see anything else, but it’ll never be the club’s most iconic sponsor.

We have a soft spot for Dreamcast, but there’s no arguing with JVC.

Aston Villa

Bring back football clubs being sponsored by yoghurt manufacturers. Simpler times.

Bournemouth

No one’s gonna look back fondly on Mansion or Dafabet, are they?

Bournemouth have enough Premier League seasons under their belt to feel established(-ish) as a top-flight force, but we have to go back to their Football League days for a classic sponsor.

Brentford

No one’s going to be doing this article in 10 or 20 years with ‘Hollywood Bets’, are they? Let’s be honest.

Brighton

Imagine if every club were sponsored by their local big beat heroes.

Burnley

The Clarets were proudly wearing Endsleigh on their chests from before Kyle Walker was even born.

God, we’re old.

Chelsea

We love a sponsorless kit. The only thing better is a sponsor that actually enhances the kit.

Maybe it’s just the nostalgia talking but Samsung on that blue conjures images of Chelsea as an imperial trophy-winning machine.

Crystal Palace

We’re big, big fans of Palace’s 2025-26 kit. Get TDK on there and you’ve got an absolute masterpiece.

Everton

Moyes in the dugout. Changs all round.

Fulham

Airlines? Zzzzz. Bookies? Pfft. High-street chain takeaways? Now you’re talking.

Leeds United

Leeds have gone big on nostalgia with the kit launch for their early-noughties-inspired blue number.

They couldn’t not get Mark Viduka in for the unveiling, given how closely the burly Australian is associated with the original Nike kit.

Strongbow looks just as good on the home.

Liverpool

How do you improve 2025-26’s best kit? The answer:

Manchester City

Dare we say it, but Man City might have got a bit overboard with all their Madchester-Hacienda-Oasis 90s nostalgia stuff in recent years.

Having said that, we’d be lapping it up if they got Brother back. Having just consulted Wikipedia, the Japanese electronics manufacturer still exists. Make it happen.

Manchester United

No arguing with this one, is there?

Nottingham Forest

Pure Football League heritage. Colin Calderwood. Junior Agogo. Robbie Earnshaw. That’s the stuff.

Newcastle United

Ideally you’d want a more conventional-looking Newcastle kit, but the Brown Ale logo on those black and white stripes will always stir something in us.

Sunderland

Hummel have reliably knocked it out of the park for the Black Cats’ long-awaited return to the top flight. Just a shame about the naff sponsors.

Be right back, we’re off to watch the 1999-00 episode of Premier League Years.

Tottenham

Spurs can keep persevering with ‘AIA’ all they like. Admit it, close your eyes and picture a Spurs kit and it’ll always be adorned with ‘Holsten’, won’t it?

West Ham

Danny Dyer approves.

Wolves

That logo would look rubbish on almost any other kit in world football. But there’s something about Wolves’ nacho-cheese colours that makes it perfect.

A marriage made in heaven.

