Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United are the early birds who have already officially released their Premier League kit designs for the 2025-26 season.
The dust has barely settled on the 2024-25 campaign, but savvy marketing departments are already looking ahead to next season with stylish launch videos.
Here’s every officially released kit for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be keeping it updated with more launches throughout the summer.
Arsenal
Aston Villa
no place like Brum. no club like Villa. 🦁
Chelsea
Manchester City
Newcastle United
🕶🇧🇷
Tottenham
Introducing our 2025/26 home kit…
