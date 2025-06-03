Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United are the early birds who have already officially released their Premier League kit designs for the 2025-26 season.

The dust has barely settled on the 2024-25 campaign, but savvy marketing departments are already looking ahead to next season with stylish launch videos.

Here’s every officially released kit for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be keeping it updated with more launches throughout the summer.

Arsenal

The new Arsenal home kit for 2025/26 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Rfp67aRE5q — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 15, 2025

Aston Villa

no place like Brum. no club like Villa. 🦁 introducing the new Aston Villa 25/26 away kit. available now. 👉 https://t.co/yU8k9npWIw pic.twitter.com/O48Al01XmH — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) May 22, 2025

Chelsea

Chelsea’s new home kit for 2025-26 💙 pic.twitter.com/iMSxJ9oaz9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2025

Manchester City

Man City drop their home kit for 2025-26 💧 pic.twitter.com/ltEisox5CP — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 13, 2025

Newcastle United

🕶🇧🇷 Our 2025/26 home kit goes on sale tomorrow in-store and online! (Sunglasses not included) pic.twitter.com/tfiRrt9IJd — Newcastle United (@NUFC) May 28, 2025

Tottenham

Introducing our 2025/26 home kit… Available now exclusively at Spurs 🤩 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 3, 2025

