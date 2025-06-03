logo
Some beauties already.

Every officially released Premier League kit for 2025-26: Tottenham join Arsenal, Chelsea…

Nestor Watach

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle United are the early birds who have already officially released their Premier League kit designs for the 2025-26 season.

The dust has barely settled on the 2024-25 campaign, but savvy marketing departments are already looking ahead to next season with stylish launch videos.

Here’s every officially released kit for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be keeping it updated with more launches throughout the summer.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Manchester City

Newcastle United

Tottenham

