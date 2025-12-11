Premier League loanees from Aston Villa, Manchester United and Everton are among the players currently thriving in the Championship.

Championship clubs can find brilliant value in the loan market and that’s certainly been the case during this season so far.

We’ve picked out eight Premier League loanees who have caught our eye in the second tier this season.

Harrison Armstrong

Armstrong will play for England one day.

That’s a big statement to make, but the Everton loanee has all of the attributes to make it at the very top level.

Preston fans got a similar feeling about Jordan Pickford during his loan spell at Deepdale in 2015, when he looked a level above the competition.

Considering Armstrong is only 18 years old, he plays with remarkable confidence and often looks like a leader on the pitch, giving instructions to his fellow teammates.

He’s got one hell of an engine on him and is remarkably good on the half-turn and receiving the ball under pressure.

This will almost certainly be his last EFL loan move before he’s integrated into the Everton squad next season.

Carl Rushworth

This is Rushworth’s third Championship loan, having previously had spells with Swansea and Hull.

Currently playing for table-toppers Coventry, there’s no denying that the Brighton loanee has had a very successful spell with the Sky Blues so far.

While Coventry’s forwards have received most of the plaudits this season, it’s also worth stressing that they boast one of the best defensive records in the league, having kept seven clean sheets.

Radek Vitek

Another Premier League goalkeeper who’s done well this season is Vitek, who’s on loan at Bristol City from Manchester United.

The towering shot-stopper boasts a save percentage of 75.9%, which is the fourth best of any Championship keeper this season.

He’s also kept seven clean sheets, which is the joint-best record along with Coventry’s Carl Rushworth and Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson.

Harry Amass

United fans will also be pleased to hear that Amass has been doing well with Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite their off-field issues and having been deducted 18 points by the EFL, Amass has done well for himself at Hillsborough.

He recently won the club’s player of the month award for November, having produced a series of impressive performances.

His initial loan spell is set to end in January, but Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of extending it until the end of the season.

QUIZ: Can you name Man Utd’s 30 youngest Premier League debutants?

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt has never really been given a proper chance at Leeds, with most of his minutes coming from the bench for the Premier League side.

Currently on loan with Hull City, the 23-year-old has already had the most prolific year of his career to date, having scored 10 goals in 19 league appearances.

While his long-term future at Leeds remains up in the air, he’ll certainly have plenty of Championship clubs after him next summer, when his loan deal with Hull expires.

Lewis Dobbin

Dobbin showed glimpses of quality during his loan spells with West Brom and Norwich City last season, but has taken his game to the next level with Preston this year.

Playing as part of a front two, the Aston Villa loanee has been a breath of fresh air at Deepdale, constantly looking to make things happen and drive forward with the ball.

As of writing, he’s produced nine goal contributions in 16 league appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 104 minutes.

Alfie Devine

Another Premier League loanee thriving at Preston is Devine.

The Tottenham midfielder has spent the past two and a half years out on loan and is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career right now.

He’s already popped up with three goals and an assist, with two of his goals being beauties from outside the box.

North End do have the option to purchase Devine permanently at the end of the season, but according to reports, the buy clause might be out of Preston’s financial reach.

Will Lankshear

Another Tottenham youngster doing well in the Championship is Lankshear.

The 20-year-old has been Oxford United’s most prolific player this season with five goals in 1278 minutes of football.

Considering that Oxford rank among the bottom six clubs in terms of creativity, his goal record so far isn’t to be sniffed at.

